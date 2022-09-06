There are some U.S. holidays that, culturally, might seem less significant than others. These are the holidays that prompt annoyance upon realizing the bank or a government building is closed. Then there are those that are seen, by some, more as seasonal capstones than for what they’re actually meant to celebrate. Memorial Day and Labor Day fall into this category for many.
Memorial Day means grilling out, the end of the school year and visiting a river or lake. Labor Day means school is back, fall is nigh and no more white clothing for several months.
Labor Day is so meaningless to some that, many years ago, Jim Davis ran a “Garfield” comic strip that had the titular cat sitting beneath a tree, and thinking to himself, “Labor Day, shmabor day, what a dumb day. To hire some jerk, then send him away, to celebrate work by playing all day.”
For Davis’ sake, he’ll hopefully never find himself in the same room as United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts, West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword, Teamsters Local 175 President (and former international general secretary-treasurer) Ken Hall or any of their union brothers and sisters.
On Monday, labor officials and the workers they represent gathered in Racine for the UMW’s annual Labor Day gala. Like every gala before it, Monday was a day for food and fellowship, but it also was a day of fiery speeches and strong displays of solidarity.
Unions have been weakened over the past four decades by trickle-down economics and, recently, have been wounded in West Virginia with a Republican-controlled Legislature passing a “right to work” law that undermines union funding and repealing the state’s prevailing wage law.
However, miners recently got a victory through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among many other things, reinstates a tax on coal companies that in turn funds the Federal Black Lung Disability Trust. The federal fund is used to cover the health expenses of miners afflicted with black lung when their employer either can’t — or won’t — pay.
The rights of working people are always front and center in West Virginia, whether they’re being won, threatened or taken away.
Many of the protections and benefits workers across the country have today were inspired by literal fights in West Virginia, such as the Battle of Blair Mountain. The Mountain State also has been the scene of some of the worst labor disasters in the country, such as the Hawks Nest Tunnel, which have prompted national changes for the better.
More recent events, such as the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, remind West Virginians that the struggle for safe working conditions and the fight to put equal value on employees in factoring the bottom line is an ongoing struggle.
Each year, on the first Monday in September, the UMW takes stock of where its members have been, where they are and where they’re going. Labor Day is never just another day for West Virginia workers and their families.