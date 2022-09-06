Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There are some U.S. holidays that, culturally, might seem less significant than others. These are the holidays that prompt annoyance upon realizing the bank or a government building is closed. Then there are those that are seen, by some, more as seasonal capstones than for what they’re actually meant to celebrate. Memorial Day and Labor Day fall into this category for many.

Memorial Day means grilling out, the end of the school year and visiting a river or lake. Labor Day means school is back, fall is nigh and no more white clothing for several months.

