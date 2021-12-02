College football is a business. A big one. Worth billions of dollars to universities, coaches, sponsors and television networks.
Nothing speaks to that more than recent coaching changes, especially that of Brian Kelly, who departs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the end of the regular season while his team might make the playoffs for a national title, to go coach the Louisiana State University Tigers.
Notre Dame was the last bastion of the myths of college football as an amateur sport. A school where, supposedly, players had to be better than most, academically; a school with no conference affiliation; a school attached to legendary names like Knute Rockne; and a school where, from one end of the stadium, even Jesus seems to be signaling “touchdown.”
How insane must college football have gotten for a coach to leave one of the supposedly most-storied programs in the history of the game, while that team is possibly heading into a chance for a title run?
It’s almost anarchy; or, judging by the millions of dollars college coaches get paid, an oligarchy.
Everyone who follows college football knows the sport is about dollars, regardless of school spirit, tradition or loyalty. It used to be easier to ignore, though. Coaches have always moved around, while players were limited in their options. Then came the transfer portal, name-and-likeness rights and so on, which are natural evolutions of where the sport stands.
The NCAA began struggling decades ago to perpetuate the myth of college football as an amateur sport involving student-athletes whose only needed compensation was free tuition. This was partly because of ever-expanding television exposure and lucrative TV contracts, which, among other things, changed the sport from a more regional taste into a national phenomenon. Big money has a big, undeniable influence. Still, the Kelly move was one hell of a nail in the coffin of the pretense that college football is about anything else.
All is chaos. Conferences have numbers behind their names that aren’t in any way indicative of how many schools are in them. They have geographical monikers that aren’t representative of the actual geography of member schools (e.g., Oklahoma and Texas moving to the Southeastern Conference).
There are constant defections and implosions, as the larger schools look at how they can position themselves to play for national titles (which is still mainly about exposure and revenue), and smaller programs look for places where their games will at least be televised and that contract offers decent compensation.
West Virginia University plays in the Big 12 Conference (which actually has 10 schools), where the closest member school is Iowa State. Of course, the Big 12 might collapse with said departure of Texas and Oklahoma, and the Mountaineers might well be looking for their third new conference in 10 years. Meanwhile, Marshall football, which used to enjoy plenty of regional games in the Mid-American Conference, has joined the Sun Belt Conference as Conference-USA falls apart. In short, conferences are becoming nearly meaningless, unless a school is in one of the “Power Five” (which could get renamed if the Big 12 dies), and they’re just as meaningless for the lower-tier programs in those big conferences, except when it comes to revenue sharing, bowl tie-ins and those payouts.
It’s ironic that, in an age where sports fans and administrators have demanded a playoff for a national football title — with that playoff soon to expand — that college football is really no more organized than it was in the 1980s. Remember when bowl committees would lock up schools mid-season because of a high ranking, even if their program took a nose-dive, and sports writers crowned a champion in polls? That almost feels civilized, compared to today’s cut-throat landscape.
It’s a mess and a mercenary business. But the passion of the fans and the dollars pouring in aren’t going anywhere. It’s just harder to look and not see the warts.