Donald Trump has the right to lie about the 2020 election, even if he knows he’s lying. The most recent federal indictment against the former president says as much.
Many of Trump’s defenders in the GOP — or, closer to the truth, politicians who despise Trump but fear his base and need those votes — have latched onto that argument to rebut this week’s four-count criminal indictment against Trump in Washington, D.C. Trump has been charged in relation to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when deranged supporters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump most definitely lost to Joe Biden.
Of course, the free speech defense only goes so far. Sure, people have the right to lie, and do it publicly. Violations of standard morals, in many cases, hardly equal violations of the law. But, like all rights guaranteed in the Constitution, there also are responsibilities that accompany that freedom. The part of the indictment that points to Trump’s freedom to lie is one sentence among 45 pages of detailed accusations that go far beyond what someone can or can’t say.
Like most basic rights, freedom of speech tends to lose its protection once it’s used to violate the rights of others. Trump’s lie about election fraud led him and his legal squad to try to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to do something illegal. The lie was used to stir up anger and encourage violence, putting hundreds, if not thousands, of people in danger. Rioters, police officers and others suffered horrific injuries, and some lost their lives, as a result of Trump’s schemes. Freedom of speech isn’t the issue here, but, even if it were, it doesn’t protect such a thing, and most of those arguing that it does know they’re wrong. They’re simply exercising their free speech to lie, to cover their own craven hides.
Free speech also would serve as a flimsy legal defense. Just ask conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whose ongoing lies about a 2012 elementary school mass shooting being a “false flag” and victims being crisis actors led to his followers stalking and harassing the parents of those killed. Defamation awards in civil court against Jones have surpassed $1 billion.
As an aside, it’s a damning statement on how low the bar has dropped in this country when the latest fallback argument is that there’s nothing wrong with being deliberately dishonest. Sadly, it’ll probably sink lower before all is said and done.