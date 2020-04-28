Gazette-Mail editorial: Leave those kids alone

On Monday, West Virginia became the latest state where, displaying an incredible lack of common sense and understanding regarding how COVID-19 spreads, protesters gathered to demand everything be reopened now.
For one, reopening immediately would be dangerous and reignite a virus just beginning to tail off in many places, as the U.S. death toll nears 60,000. And, of course, with participants gathering together in public and not practicing social distancing or wearing protective equipment, these protests are basically providing a petri dish in which the coronavirus can frolic. Even if no protesters get sick, they can transmit the virus to countless others who might become symptomatic.
Their frustration is understandable. People want to go back to work. They think it’s unfair that some businesses the wealthy or powerful might have an interest in (in West Virginia’s case, Gov. Jim Justice and his golf courses are cited) remain open while others are closed. They don’t like the government telling them they shouldn’t leave their homes or congregate in church, even if the reasoning is to keep a virus with no vaccine or cure from taking more lives.
But that’s where the fundamental misunderstanding comes into play. It’s not about restricting civil liberties. Most states are trying to reopen as fast as they can, safely. And the protesters need to know this isn’t just about them, it’s about protecting everyone. That not only applies to how the virus spreads, but also to a particular group at these rallies — children.
At almost every protest that has been documented across the country, there are photos of children holding signs or standing with their parents. The protest Monday in West Virginia was no exception. These kids most likely don’t have a yea or nay vote to cast in whether they’re coming along. Even if they did, they might not understand the very real danger to their health or how they might serve to communicate the virus to someone who could become very sick, even fatally so. Intentionally or not, parents also are passing along a mistrust of professional public health policies and officials.
Normally, we’d advise parents to do what they want but leave the kids out of it. In this case, the adults shouldn’t even be there if they’re not going to keep it to a small group, distance themselves from one another and wear masks and gloves. Adding children to the mix is reckless and shows a troubling lack of regard for the well-being of these kids.