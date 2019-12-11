Gazette-Mail editorial: 'Legislative immunity' odd take for Caputo

The criminal proceedings against Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, are a farce, but his own legal response is not much better.
Caputo has been charged with battery, after forcing open a door to a room where GOP officials were meeting during the legislative session and inadvertently injuring a staffer in the process. What Caputo did was inexcusable, and he was the first one to say so.
It’s worth remembering Caputo was worked up over an anti-Islam display at the Capitol during “WV GOP Day.” It’s also worth remembering Caputo sincerely apologized for his actions in front of the entire House in public session, and was stripped of all committee assignments as punishment. Those who have said and done worse have suffered less.
With all of that on the table, it’s odd that Caputo’s attorney is trying to have the charges dismissed under the umbrella of “legislative immunity,” arguing that Caputo was conducting legislative business when this happened, so he can’t be criminally liable. Perhaps it’s been decided that a ridiculous, vindictive show trial on a misdemeanor charge against the delegate deserves an equally absurd response. Maybe it’s an entirely serious legal strategy.
Either way, it’s not a good idea, for a handful of reasons.
For one, it keeps the lights on under the big top of the entire circus around this incident. Caputo likely wants to put all of this behind him. Good luck, after tossing out this curve ball. In addition, the idea of immunity — the word itself, even — presents an arrogant and somewhat sinister lean, whether that’s fair or not. Immunity is something a United Nations diplomat uses after a murder in a movie adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel.
Of course, it could also set a worrisome precedent. What if a member of the Legislature does something truly worthy of a criminal investigation, but it happens at the Capitol during the session? Would they be able to claim immunity?
Caputo is being treated unfairly, but he’d be better off entering a not guilty plea and presenting his case. Yes, it would prolong this entire ugly incident. But laying out the facts in magistrate court could actually bolster Caputo’s case, especially in the court of public opinion.