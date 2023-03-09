Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia lawmakers killed a bill that would’ve ended child marriages in the state Wednesday, which also happened to be International Women’s Day.

It’s another blow to the protection of the rights of women and children in the Mountain State. They saw their right to an abortion taken away in all but the rarest of circumstances by the Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, in a hastily arranged special session last year (during which legislators considered no expert medical testimony and cleared protestors from the galleries in the House of Delegates and state Senate).

