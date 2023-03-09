West Virginia lawmakers killed a bill that would’ve ended child marriages in the state Wednesday, which also happened to be International Women’s Day.
It’s another blow to the protection of the rights of women and children in the Mountain State. They saw their right to an abortion taken away in all but the rarest of circumstances by the Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, in a hastily arranged special session last year (during which legislators considered no expert medical testimony and cleared protestors from the galleries in the House of Delegates and state Senate).
In West Virginia, 16 is the age of consent, and a teenage girl can get married at that age with parental approval. Girls even younger can get married if a judge grants a waiver. The problem is that teenage girls might not have much of a say in the matter, and allowing such marriages can be tantamount to state-sanctioned child abuse in some situations. This was the reason behind House Bill 3018, introduced by Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, which would’ve prohibited minors from getting married by raising the age of consent to 18.
The bill passed the House of Delegates last week, which would seem to indicate broad support, considering Young is one of only 12 Democrats in the 100-member chamber. But the bill died in a 9-8 vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Don’t worry, West Virginia ... you can still marry off your toddlers and rape your own spouse without consequence .....Thanks to the majority of members in Senate Judiciary,” Young said in a tweet after the bill died. “Bless the reasonable ones who want to protect children and spouses from abuse. We see you.”
One of the reasons cited for opposing an end to child marriage is that it is something of a cultural ingredient in West Virginia, according to an Associated Press report on the vote.
One such defender of the practice was first-year Senator and former federal prosecutor Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, who said his mother was only 16 when she got married, adding “six months later, I came along. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”
Well, good for Stuart. But is his situation typical of all marriages where the bride is still a child? Also, just because something is a part of life in West Virginia doesn’t mean it shouldn’t or can’t be changed. Terrible internet service is a part of life in West Virginia, as are terrible roads.
Unclean, unsafe drinking water is a part of life in many of the West Virginia coalfield communities left in ruin after the industry departed. Is that OK just because that’s how it is? Unfortunately, there are probably more than a few lawmakers and lobbyists who would answer in the affirmative, and that points to the root of so many problems in West Virginia: The status quote is unacceptable, however it continues to be not only accepted but, in many cases, defended.
There’s no future in this way of thinking, but don’t expect it to drastically change anytime soon.