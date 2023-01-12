Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Well, that didn’t take long.

The dysfunctional Republican supermajority that has controlled both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature for the past two sessions got its third underway Wednesday, with the Senate suspending constitutional rules for passing legislation. The chamber rushed bills through under the pretense of emergency rules — no three readings, no public input, no vetting through committees.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you