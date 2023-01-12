The dysfunctional Republican supermajority that has controlled both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature for the past two sessions got its third underway Wednesday, with the Senate suspending constitutional rules for passing legislation. The chamber rushed bills through under the pretense of emergency rules — no three readings, no public input, no vetting through committees.
What demanded such a dramatic rush? Mainly stuff the Senate failed to pass last year, like banning critical race theory (which isn’t taught in West Virginia schools, although the bill could handcuff and intimidate teachers from teaching history accurately); reorganizing the state’s largest agency, the Department of Health and Human Resources (rushing this seems like a bad idea); addressing PEIA reimbursement rates (another thing that should probably be discussed instead of hurried).
The Senate fussed and fumbled last session, so the directive this year seems to be clear: Pass legislation “on day one” and make it look like a fine-tuned machine. It worked well enough when both chambers locked the public out during a special session in September and passed an abortion ban with very slim exceptions.
The House of Delegates doesn’t seem to be moving at the same clip, although that could always change. Hopefully, they’ll actually put these Senate bills through the committee process and allow for proper discussion and public participation, including hearing from experts. Still, better results are not expected. Both chambers are hothouses for culture war politics, and their majorities have only increased.
Some hope might’ve been found in the State of the State address from Gov. Jim Justice. For the first time, the governor eschewed any stabs at prop comedy and left his dog at home, or at least in the car with the window cracked.
He still rambled for a long time while again proposing cutting the state’s income tax, based on a budget surplus that has been padded by flat budgets, lowball revenue estimates and drastically underfunded and understaffed state agencies and services. Justice also displayed his typical detachment and ignorance when discussing specifics, including badly underestimating the number of West Virginia children in the foster care system.
In any event, if the first two days are any indication, it’s going to be a long, long session, and it doesn’t look like really addressing the state’s many basic problems, from economy to infrastructure, will enter the picture.