Social media has been flooded this week with variations of a similar question from bewildered West Virginia educators: You don’t trust us to teach but you trust us to carry a gun?

Indeed, the Legislature’s mixed messaging on public education during the current session has been nothing short of insane. And yes, that includes a bill being discussed in the House of Delegates that would allow some teachers, administrators and service personnel in K-12 schools to carry firearms, along with a bill that has passed the Senate allowing concealed carry of firearms on public university campuses — mixed in with “anti-woke” bills that are aimed at keeping teachers from properly educating students on subjects like American history. At this rate, inanimate firearms will have more rights than teachers or students by the time the 2023 session closes out.

