Many top Republicans across the country had an epiphany last year after the GOP turned in one of the weakest midterm election performances in U.S. history: Propping up candidates and party heads who constantly claim elections are rigged and denounce mail-in ballots as fraudulent isn’t a winning strategy.
In fact, many surmised that two years of public grudge-bearing over nonexistent election fraud disenfranchised the Republicans’ own base. The messaging was so consistent that some supporters adopted the logic, if the whole thing’s a fix (it’s not), then there’s no point in voting. Others were, no doubt, turned off by the constant whining from a sect of the body politic that projects that type of behavior onto their supposedly over-sensitive rivals across the aisle.
What to do?
Well, if you’re Cleta Mitchell, the answer isn’t selling your message to more voters or getting out and campaigning on real issues, but doubling down on voter suppression.
Mitchell spoke over the weekend at the Republican National Committee spring retreat for donors in Nashville, where she decried polling places near college campuses, mail-in voting and nonpartisan nonprofits that try to expand voter access to those who are eligible to vote but not registered. To Mitchell, getting more people to vote, especially younger people, is a partisan ploy, because the GOP doesn’t have much to sell to that demographic. She also delved into conspiratorial waters, saying billionaires George Soros, Mark Zuckerburg and Bill Gates are trying to rig the system in favor of the left.
If you’ve never heard of Mitchell, she’s been a critical fundraiser for the GOP for a long time, and also has worked as an attorney for the party.
Comments from her presentation over the weekend were recorded and leaked to the press. It’s at least the second time Mitchell has drawn criticism over a recorded exchange. She was on the call with then-President Donald Trump in January, 2021, when Trump tried to strong-arm Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to “find” the votes Trump needed to overturn his 2020 loss in the state. Trump is currently under criminal investigation over that phone call, and Mitchell resigned from her law firm after the conversation became public (although she continued to espouse Trump’s lies about the election).
As The Washington Post reported, Mitchell doesn’t universally represent the views of the RNC, and there were some at the retreat who weren’t happy about her being allowed to give a presentation. Even Trump, according to The Post, said during the retreat that Republicans need to embrace mail-in voting, though, in the same breath, he said he wants to eventually end the practice, along with early voting.
So, did the GOP really learn anything from its poor performances in just about every election after 2016? Sort of. But, for those who wield significant influence, the playbook is the same. Instead of adapting or offering anything resembling a platform that might appeal to younger or swing voters, they want to make it harder for those people to vote. Same as it ever was.