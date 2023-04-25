Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Many top Republicans across the country had an epiphany last year after the GOP turned in one of the weakest midterm election performances in U.S. history: Propping up candidates and party heads who constantly claim elections are rigged and denounce mail-in ballots as fraudulent isn’t a winning strategy.

In fact, many surmised that two years of public grudge-bearing over nonexistent election fraud disenfranchised the Republicans’ own base. The messaging was so consistent that some supporters adopted the logic, if the whole thing’s a fix (it’s not), then there’s no point in voting. Others were, no doubt, turned off by the constant whining from a sect of the body politic that projects that type of behavior onto their supposedly over-sensitive rivals across the aisle.

