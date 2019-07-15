Gazette-Mail editorial: Lobbyist-authored resolution shocking in lack of shock

Is anyone really surprised that Republicans with the West Virginia House of Delegates took a draft from an energy lobbyist and basically copied and pasted it into a resolution that passed, 80-17, condemning local residents for challenging pipeline projects?
Is anyone surprised energy lobbyists had paid hundreds of dollars for meals and drinks with those legislators before the resolution materialized?
Wining and dining legislators and then telling them what to do is an old tradition in American politics, and rarely is it more open than in the small West Virginia capital city of Charleston, where everyone pretty much knows everyone, or at least knows who they are or who they think they are.
In fact, 2019 is the 10-year anniversary of that dubious day Tudor’s biscuits mysteriously showed up on legislators’ desks when they were considering a bill to put calorie counts on fast food menus. Calorie counts are now everywhere, but at the time the bill could’ve hurt the business of then Democratic Sen. Oshel Craigo, owner of Tudor’s and Gino’s. Remember the images of legislators not even able to speak because they were chowing down, right before adopting an amendment to exclude Craigo’s restaurants from the bill?
What is actually troubling here is how unsurprising it is that several legislators would take a document straight from a lobbyist, maybe shift a word or two, and bring it directly to the floor.
The problem isn’t that Dominion Energy wants to make a lot of money and keep its pipeline projects going to ensure that happens. That’s what they exist to do. The problem is that West Virginia’s lawmakers were so easily swayed into doing Dominion’s bidding, without considering the reason the company’s project was hitting legal snags was because corners were being cut, regulations were being violated and West Virginians’ quality-of-life was being threatened. They didn’t consider those things because that’s just how business is done around here.
The lobbyist in question, Bob Orndorff, said as much himself, when he told a reporter “I take delegates out to dinner all the time. I don’t think there’s a correlation between me feeding them and passing a resolution. It’s relationship-building.” Orndorff, like many, has been ingrained in the political culture here for so long he doesn’t see how odd such a statement looks to an outsider.
“Relationship-building” between politicians and lobby interests has been a problem in West Virginia since the first mineral lease was signed some 150 years ago. No matter who has been in power, it’s been the lobbyists who pull the strings with little challenge. More often than not, that’s been to the detriment of the state, its economy (beyond a select few who benefit) and the health and well-being of its people.
The only way that’s going to change is if voters show this type of behavior isn’t acceptable to them. And it’s not easy. These outside interests wield big sticks in one hand and lucrative incentives in the other. There’s not a lot of money to be made in standing up for people who are trod upon again and again.
That doesn’t make it right, though. If West Virginians would rather Eric Nelson, Jason Harshbarger, Scott Cadle, John Hott, Chris Phillips, Bill Anderson and others not take their polices directly from Dominion or Antero Resources, the ballot is the only way to let them know. West Virginians do have that power at their disposal, and we urge they use it how they see fit.