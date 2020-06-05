Gazette-Mail editorial: Make your voice heard: Vote

It’s encouraging to see that nearly 200,000 West Virginians have already voted in Tuesday’s primary through the absentee ballot process made available to everyone with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Voting is the ultimate power the people have in determining the future of their state and federal governments and their cities, counties and courts. Voter turnout is of the utmost importance in establishing governments on any level that are truly representative of the people.
We urge everyone who didn’t vote absentee, be they Democrat, Republican, Independent, Bull Moose or any other party, to do so on Tuesday.
This election is like no other in modern history, given the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. We urge you not just to vote, but to do it safely. Wear a mask, give everyone space and remember to thoroughly wash your hands afterward. You can still vote by absentee ballot — the safest way — as long as the ballot is postmarked by June 9. If you requested an absentee ballot but would rather vote in person, remember to bring the absentee ballot with you so it can be voided.
Don’t forget that West Virginia now has voter ID laws, so proof of identity is required. If someone looks at your driver’s license and then eyes you suspiciously, just tell them to imagine your face without the mask. Also, it’s important to note that a photo ID is not the only type of identification accepted. If you have a utility bill or other official documentation with your name and address on it, that’s acceptable, too.
Exercise your right to vote. A successful democracy demands participation.