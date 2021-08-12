West Virginia Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, says he’ll introduce a bill in the next legislative session to allow casinos to have a second location in the same county.
This would make it possible to turn the former Macy’s building at the ailing Charleston Town Center Mall into a casino, presumably a satellite location for Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Nitro. The Macy’s building has been vacant since the store closed in 2019. At this stage a casino is just an idea, but it’s not an altogether bad one when looking at the problems — ranging from massive tenant departure to bankruptcy — the downtown mall has faced in recent years.
The Macy’s building is a large space and it’s right next to the renovated Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. A gambling destination could be a draw for those traveling downtown for special events. It might also be a turn-off for some.
The idea isn’t entirely new. In 2019 the state Legislature took up a bill to allow casino branches in the same county as the main casino, primarily because a construction project was limiting access to the Wheeling Island Casino. The bill failed to get out of committee by one vote.
When it comes to the Charleston Town Center, the first question is whether the ownership of Mardi Gras wants or thinks it can support another location. Increasing access to gambling seems like a license to print money, but casinos have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mardi Gras was also one of the first West Virginia casinos to offer sports betting after it was legalized in the state, but wound up in a protracted, three-party court battle over the platform for the online portion of that service. The past two years might have ownership a little bearish on expansion. They could also love the idea.
Another question is whether converting the two-story Macy’s building into a casino makes sense longterm. The state, its government and municipalities have turned to things like sports betting and table games with anticipation of the quick jolt it can provide for the economy. Sustainability is often a secondary question. That’s not to say casinos haven’t done well, but it has to be considered whether such an operation in Charleston, just a few miles from another casino, can keep going after the novelty wears off.
Finally, it has to be asked whether this is what the city wants, or if it meshes with the plans of the mall’s new owner, the Georgia-based Hull Group, which purchased the mall in May. The Hull Group didn’t return requests for comment from the Gazette-Mail earlier this week on the possibility of a casino at the mall.
Though it is part of the Town Center, the Macy’s building is a separate property, owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority. Last week, the Authority published two ads, one looking for a broker to help the group sell the building, another seeking anyone interested in buying the building and repurposing it.
As far as we know, the Urban Renewal Authority doesn’t have to include the Hull Group in any discussions for what happens to the Macy’s building. But it would be beneficial for both agencies to communicate so that whatever happens, there’s a cohesive plan that gets the most out of the properties.