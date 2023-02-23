Earlier this week, we gave an open invitation to each member of West Virginia’s congressional delegation to comment on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments that the United States should dissolve into two countries based on whether they are controlled by Republicans or Democrats. We called it the easiest question we’d ever ask, and it’s only gotten easier as MTG, R-Ga., has doubled down on her bonkers suggestion, even providing rules for voting bans for people who are Democrats living in red states, or Republicans living in blue states.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, is the only member of Congress representing the Mountain State to take us up on our offer so far. He reached out to a member of the Gazette-Mail’s editorial board Thursday morning, calling Greene’s proposal “un-American” and firmly stating he’s against it.
“You couldn’t ask an easier, softball question right down the middle,” Manchin said. It’s true. We said it was easy and there would be no tricks.
Manchin further opined that MTG is only doing this for attention and campaign contributions. “It’s just red meat, red meat, red meat,” Manchin said, tossed out to Greene’s nutty base so they’ll write checks.
Honestly, though, with someone like Greene, it’s kind of hard to tell if it’s that simple. For years, the conservative movement has catered to nut cases and religious zealots with dumbed-down rhetoric, scare tactics and hatred. A steady diet of that for several decades eventually leads to a base that believes all of that crap and, before long, the mad scientists lose control of their creations. The monsters are in charge.
But Manchin is certainly correct that money is a big part of it all.
In any event, there you have it: Sen. Manchin is on the record for keeping the United States united. It might seem like an obvious stance, and that’s because it should be. But when a congresswoman who is a full-blown conspiracy nut starts floating these types of proposals, well, answers from those who represent West Virginia in Congress must be sought.
We’re still waiting to hear back from his colleagues, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va.