Earlier this week, we gave an open invitation to each member of West Virginia’s congressional delegation to comment on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments that the United States should dissolve into two countries based on whether they are controlled by Republicans or Democrats. We called it the easiest question we’d ever ask, and it’s only gotten easier as MTG, R-Ga., has doubled down on her bonkers suggestion, even providing rules for voting bans for people who are Democrats living in red states, or Republicans living in blue states.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, is the only member of Congress representing the Mountain State to take us up on our offer so far. He reached out to a member of the Gazette-Mail’s editorial board Thursday morning, calling Greene’s proposal “un-American” and firmly stating he’s against it.

