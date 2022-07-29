Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., just might have sealed a deal that will not only greatly benefit West Virginia, and the country as a whole, but also silence a majority of his critics on both sides of the political aisle.

To be clear, it’s “might have” because the Senate still has to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — the name of the 725-page budget reconciliation bill — and Manchin has seemed to get everything he wanted in prior negotiations only to walk away.

