Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., just might have sealed a deal that will not only greatly benefit West Virginia, and the country as a whole, but also silence a majority of his critics on both sides of the political aisle.
To be clear, it’s “might have” because the Senate still has to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — the name of the 725-page budget reconciliation bill — and Manchin has seemed to get everything he wanted in prior negotiations only to walk away.
This is different though. Other times when agreements seemed close, Manchin never publicly announced he was on board. This time he has. The senator’s support is crucial, because the Senate is evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats, and the GOP has, by and large, stopped legislating on anything that might give the impression the Biden administration is bettering the country.
Manchin has, time and again, refused to go against the Senate filibuster on lofty legislation, but a budget reconciliation bill requires only a simple majority, which Manchin would give the Democrats, along with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.
The bill contains the first major initiatives to fight climate change in three decades, with spending on low-emission energy production. It also includes programs to lower health care costs, expand health care insurance access, curb inflation and reduce the federal deficit, while raising and enforcing taxes on the nation’s most wealthy. Manchin’s most recent concern about a new budget bill was adding to inflation, which is at a 40-year-high. He said this bill won’t do that, so he can support it.
Manchin’s announcement came during a week when West Virginia, Kentucky and several other states experienced devastating flooding and wild fires raged in the western part of the country. The elevated frequency and severity of these types of weather events are attributed to a continually warming climate, a phenomenon spurred by greenhouse gas emissions. Burning coal to produce electricity is often identified as the primary offender here, and the money Manchin’s brokerage (which is in a blind trust but still operated within Manchin’s family) makes from coal has been cited by critics, including we at the Gazette-Mail, as a possible reason the senator has been reluctant to pass climate initiatives that would pivot from fossil fuels.
Many industries, including energy companies, have been moving away from coal over the past 20 years, and not necessarily because of the environmental damage it creates, but primarily because it has gone from one of the cheapest fuels for energy and industry to the most expensive, as natural gas and renewables have become less costly and more reliable on an industrial scale.
The Inflation Reduction Act is being hailed as a huge step for environmental concerns and growing the country’s economy, because manufacturing for new energy infrastructure and things like electric vehicles will provide good-paying jobs.
Fossil fuels aren’t entirely out of the picture, though. The key word in the phrase “energy transition” is the second one. This won’t happen overnight. The coal industry will still be needed and, hopefully, this transition will provide work for West Virginians in communities that have been environmentally and economically devastated by coal’s decline.
In a big concession to Manchin, the bill also is expected to boost the oil and gas industry, pushing forward projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which stalled out under regulatory infractions and litigation. Natural gas extraction and transportation through pipelines emits far less air pollution than burning coal. However, methane emissions from natural gas, when compared to coal’s carbon emissions, can be just as damaging to the climate in a shorter amount of time. The bill does have penalties for violating methane emissions, although enforcement, as many West Virginians know, could be an issue.
Overall, this legislation appears to be a big win for West Virginia and the nation, if it passes. It also would be a huge victory for Democrats, who have more or less been legislating among themselves, heading to midterm elections.
Manchin also is a big winner, here. Some Democrats were calling him a traitor after the last budget deal fell through. Some Republicans are calling him a traitor now. This bill has aspects that are appealing to both sides but don’t give either one everything they want.
It would seem Manchin has ended up right in the middle, where he’s been all along.