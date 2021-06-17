One of the hallmarks of the Republican majority in the West Virginia Legislature over the past three years has been the refusal to let public input guide policy. This is probably best evidenced in the continued erosion of public schools, and new laws to steer public money to charters, homeschooling and vouchers. Outside interests rule the roost, and constituents got shoved aside.
You have to wonder if Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is developing the same deafness after becoming a linchpin vote for President Joe Biden in a Senate that has a Democrat majority only through the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Sure, Manchin is a centrist and a dealmaker. However, his recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail in which he declared he will vote against the For the People Act — aimed at getting dark money out of politics and eliminating heavy voter suppression tactics enacted by Republican legislatures — did not compute. As many have said, and will continue to say, arguing against a bill to stop partisan voter suppression because there’s no bipartisan support is headache-inducing.
The same could be said about Manchin’s seemingly unmovable stance on the filibuster.
It flies in the face of Manchin’s previous support of voting rights expansion — he co-sponsored a similar bill in 2019 — and his previously stated desire for filibuster reform.
Manchin this week released his own wish list of sorts for a voting bill that agreed with major points of the For the People Act, but it faces the same problem without changes to the filibuster.
Some have noted that Manchin’s arguments against things he used to support mirror talking points from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a group that resumed donating to Manchin this year after a nearly decade-long drought. It would make sense that the conservative group would try to reach Manchin now, given his sudden relevance in the Senate.
Manchin’s declaration against For the People isn’t the first to have left many confused. During a virtual town hall in February, members of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign were stunned when they lobbied Manchin to support a $15 minimum wage, and got no give from the supposed deal-maker. Manchin supports an $11 federal minimum wage and says states and localities can vote to lift the minimum wage higher within their boundaries. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25
Maybe Manchin considers that his stance is compromise enough. But some of his constituents felt unheard after meeting with the senator who says that what West Virginians think matters more to him than anything else.
Now, Manchin has preemptively shut down negotiations on the For the People Act, while coming up with his own list of demands, despite the former’s soaring popularity among Democrats and Republicans in West Virginia. That’s bipartisan, right? That’s what the constituents want. Surely, Manchin’s seen the polling. So why won’t he budge?
Earlier this week, the national Poor People’s Campaign marched on Manchin’s office in Charleston. Manchin was in D.C., but he knew about the protest.
You have to wonder if something like that will move Manchin at all. Is he now just another politician with a deaf ear? Is he simply enjoying being wooed and getting the spotlight now that he’s so crucial to the Democrats’ agenda? Does he really think he’s doing what’s best, even when so many he represents express their frustration?
We’re not sure what the answer is, but it can’t be that these are things West Virginians don’t want, and it can’t be bipartisanship for bipartisanship’s sake.
Manchin knows this isn’t playing well back home. How much he shows he cares about that will be telling.