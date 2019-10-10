Gazette-Mail editorial: Manchin right in blasting withdrawal from Syria

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized the abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, calling it a “terrible miscalculation.”
“We are abandoning our allies who have worked together with U.S. forces to establish stability in the region and wipe out ISIS,” Manchin said in a statement released Thursday. “This puts future alliances and partnerships in jeopardy if we don’t hold up our end of the bargain. We are allowing an ally to be attacked and I believe this is a grave mistake.”
Our response to that, in a word, is bingo. Although we do find it odd that Manchin put out the statement with no mention of President Donald Trump, the one who, in fact, made the hasty decision on Syria.
Make no mistake, we’re all for troops coming home. But, in an unstable theater of combat, these decisions have to be made very carefully and have to be done in stages in order to keep the region from plunging immediately into chaos. That’s the responsibility a world leader like the U.S. bears when it enters a conflict.
The situation in Syria is especially intricate. It’s not always easy to define who is on what side and what world powers (Russia) are backing whom (Assad). The Turks at the border and the Kurds in Syria have a long, complicated relationship through which they’ve been uneasy allies and bitter enemies.
But here’s the present situation in a nutshell: The United States armed and aided Kurdish forces in Syria fighting the terrorist organization ISIS. Without those forces, the U.S. would’ve had to risk many more American lives in the conflict. The Kurds were America’s proxy army in the thickest of the conflict in northern Syria.
Yes, Turkey is a member of NATO, but U.S. forces on the ground were acting as a buffer between authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an ethnic group he wants to purge from the map. After Trump realized what a grave error he had made, instead of redressing the issue or admitting fault, he relied on puffed out bluster that, if Turkey were to step out of line, he would somehow wreck the country’s economy. (It’s hard to fathom how Trump would do this, unless he’s got a casino there that’s getting ready to go bankrupt.)
Of course, immediately after the president’s decision, Turkey began its assault on U.S. allies in northern Syria. They fought and died for American interests, and the U.S. repaid them with a knife in the back.
Manchin, and those who have actually called the president out on this by name (the list includes many Republican members of Congress and even “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade) are right to do so.
This presidency has tested plenty of boundaries and norms, but this is something that is bigger than Trump. Double-crossing an ally for no real reason (that we know of yet) and leaving them to immediately fend off an invasion is a clear breach of everything the U.S. stands for on the world stage. It’s a disgrace to this country, and shakes the foundations of our international standing and sway beyond what any rage tweet or porn star payoff could.