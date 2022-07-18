Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is again using his position as the key vote in an evenly split Senate to stall out major legislation, to the great consternation of most Democrats.
This time, Manchin is pushing back against a Biden administration budget bill that includes funding and tax credits for addressing climate change by moving further away from fossil fuels for energy. Manchin says he’s still negotiating, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the talks fizzle.
Like his stance on codifying Roe v. Wade and strengthening voting rights, Manchin says he supports the policies in the budget bill. And yet, like those other two examples, he’s hindering advancement of the policy.
The frustration directed at Manchin from colleagues, constituents and environmental groups is understandable, but his vague stance shouldn’t surprise anyone. Everyone in West Virginia knows, or should know, that Manchin isn’t keen to sign on to policies that are politically unpopular in his deep red home state, even if they would be beneficial to the people of West Virginia.
When federal voter rights bills were under consideration because of laws passed in state legislatures based on former president Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Manchin thought some versions went too far. So his colleagues listened. Manchin drafted his own bill, which garnered party support. But not one Republican would support it, leaving it without the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster. If Manchin won’t argue for amending the filibuster for his own legislation, why would he do it for anything else?
Manchin’s stance on the filibuster is convenient. He can support anything Democrats propose, knowing he’ll probably never have to vote on it.
This latest environmental policy, however, is part of a budget, so it doesn’t have to get 60 votes to pass. All 50 Democrats voting in favor and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as tie-breaker would be enough. So, Manchin has turned to the issue of inflation, saying more government spending will only make it worse. He might be correct. And this take isn’t so out of line with Manchin’s reasoning in the past.
However, the reason these stances create such a sense of frustration and disappointment with Manchin is that the stakes are high. Guaranteed fair elections and body autonomy for women isn’t the stuff of trivial debate.
Meanwhile, data shows the United States isn’t going to hit its goals on reducing carbon emissions over the next couple of decades without further action. If that doesn’t happen, sea levels rise and severe weather events that are already more powerful than they were years ago get even worse. Parts of West Virginia are still trying to recover from a flood that occurred six years ago. How is the state going to respond if that type of flooding becomes the norm?
Manchin’s connection to extraction industries, while chairing the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee, complicates any talk of a cleaner energy infrastructure. His brokerage firm, which sells waste coal to a single plant in West Virginia, has made millions of dollars for Manchin. He also received about $1.6 million in contributions as debate around the budget bill picked up, and more than a quarter of that was from oil and gas lobbies across the country.
Manchin denies that his business interests have anything to do with how he legislates on energy policy, but it’s hard to blame anyone for believing otherwise.
Democrats have catered to Manchin in every way imaginable on major policy initiatives, even cutting $150 billion in clean energy initiatives from the Build Back Better Act, which still failed to pass. Manchin has gone along with the American Rescue Plan and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but he has disappointed the party on other major issues, including extending the expanded child tax credit that had lifted thousands of households in West Virginia out of poverty.
The resulting frustration is to be expected but, again, Manchin’s decisions shouldn’t be all that surprising. If anything, Manchin has shown that the more Democrats, be they colleagues or constituents, try to sway him, the more likely he is to go the other way.
For more than two years, Democrats from the president on down have been asking Manchin what he wants. Even when he’s supplied the answers, he often hasn’t done what it takes to get his approved version of a bill across the finish line.
Maybe all Manchin really wants is to run out the clock until he’s decided on his path in 2024. Whatever the case, if the Republicans regain control of Congress after the midterms, Manchin’s lack of action could have devastating consequences down the road.