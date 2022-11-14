In a scenario few saw coming, Democrats have retained their majority in the U.S. Senate and now have a chance to pick up a seat.
Prognosticating is turning into a fool’s game, but it is possible that interest in the runoff next month between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will take a dip with the Senate clinched. Georgia voters went through Senate runoffs in the 2020 cycle, so voter fatigue could be an issue, which might hurt Warnock. On the other hand, with the national spotlight on one race, some high-profile Republicans will be less willing to stump for a MAGA candidate in Walker who has been plagued by accusations of paying for abortions and child abandonment, and is known for saying things like “We’re the greatest country in the U.S.”
There’s also going to be a fight over who stumps for Walker. For the most part, MAGA candidates carrying the banner and endorsement of former president Donald Trump got their hats handed to them last week. Republican pundits, including former members of Trump’s staff, are trying to wave him off of going to bat for Walker, figuring he’ll do more harm than good. They’d rather see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or anyone with a record of winning elections, support Walker if so inclined.
This creates another problem, with Trump likely to announce he’s running for president again in 2024 and already ranting against DeSantis.
At present, the whole thing is a train wreck, and one person who probably can’t look away is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
If Walker wins, Manchin is right back where he’s been for the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term — the crucial 50th Democratic vote for any major legislation that doesn’t require a filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority. He will remain the first name on Biden’s dance card. (The fantasy push for Manchin to switch parties will also make the rounds for a time).
Manchin’s position as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate has granted him unreal influence as a senator from a red state with a population of less than 1.8 million. Manchin’s approval was vital for the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Those last two bills were negotiated by Manchin into smaller, separate pieces of legislation broken out of Biden’s more expansive and pricier Build Back Better proposal. That’s the kind of power Manchin wields.
Should Warnock successfully defend his seat, Manchin could see his role diminished. Democrats still have the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris and, with all the frustration Manchin’s colleagues have expressed about constantly courting him over the past two years, Senate Democrats might go around Manchin when they can.
He’d still be very important to the Democrats, though. It’s not as if a 51-49 Democratic majority is a sweeping mandate, especially with Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., willing to lean across the aisle on certain issues. Also, if the Republicans find themselves down two seats, expect amplified pleas from the right for Manchin to switch parties.
Whatever happens, Manchin’s window of influence has been extended for another two years, expanding his options for 2024.