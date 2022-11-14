Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In a scenario few saw coming, Democrats have retained their majority in the U.S. Senate and now have a chance to pick up a seat.

Prognosticating is turning into a fool’s game, but it is possible that interest in the runoff next month between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will take a dip with the Senate clinched. Georgia voters went through Senate runoffs in the 2020 cycle, so voter fatigue could be an issue, which might hurt Warnock. On the other hand, with the national spotlight on one race, some high-profile Republicans will be less willing to stump for a MAGA candidate in Walker who has been plagued by accusations of paying for abortions and child abandonment, and is known for saying things like “We’re the greatest country in the U.S.”

