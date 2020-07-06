Gazette-Mail editorial: Mandate on masks right call, though late

Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement Monday of an executive order that West Virginians wear masks at indoor facilities and businesses was the right thing to do, and perhaps should’ve been done sooner.
Coronavirus cases and deaths in West Virginia continue to climb, and Justice has been pleading with the populace to wear face coverings at businesses, restaurants or other areas where they are in close contact with people outside their own household for an extended period of time. He teased a mandate last week, before the Independence Day holiday.
Justice probably should’ve issued the mandate then. There were all types of gatherings over the holiday weekend, and, given COVID-19’s incubation time, public health officials won’t know the impact of the virus stemming from those activities for at least two to three weeks. A similar situation arose last month with cases linked to events around the Memorial Day holiday in late May.
Regardless, the mandate has been issued. It had to be done, given the ease with which this virus, a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 130,000 Americans, can spread.
One of the obvious concerns now becomes enforcement. Masks have been a polarizing issue, and have even been politicized for no good reason. On top of that, there will always be people who simply don’t want to be told what to do, even if it’s for the good of everyone around them.
On the topic of enforcement, Gov. Justice went back to appealing to West Virginians’ better nature. There won’t be a criminal penalty, the governor said, but people need to realize that by not covering their face, they’re putting others in danger and perhaps even contributing to someone’s death. He also pointed to information published last month that showed cases spike in states without mask mandates and drop in those with them.
It’s hard to see how this is a mandate and not just another request without some form of penalty, even if enforcement is a difficult issue. It will likely fall on business owners to decline service to those who won’t wear masks, which could create another set of problems.
But Gov. Justice was right when he said it’s a minor inconvenience, and something that won’t last forever, adding the consequences of not doing such a minor thing are dire. He went a step further than many politicians by actually putting one on for a short time during his Monday briefing.
The virus isn’t going away until there’s a vaccine. If West Virginians don’t do what they can to mitigate the spread, the case numbers and deaths will just get worse in a state where the population is generally older, less healthy and has less access to medical treatment. If that happens, state officials may have no choice but to order another shutdown — something nobody wants.
Do your part to keep yourself and other West Virginians safe. Wear a mask. If you refuse to wear a mask because you think it violates your civil liberties or is an unnecessary inconvenience, that’s your right. Exercise it by staying at home.