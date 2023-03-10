Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that will raise premiums for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency by a whopping 24.7% in order to adequately pay medical providers for services and to keep the program solvent.

The government plan that provides health insurance benefits for 230,000 state workers, including public school teachers, was expected to face a massive shortfall in the coming year and was under threat of being dropped as an accepted provider by hospitals because the agency’s reimbursement rate is so low. Thus, the hike in premiums, along with other changes, was born in the form of Senate Bill 268.

