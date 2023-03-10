Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that will raise premiums for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency by a whopping 24.7% in order to adequately pay medical providers for services and to keep the program solvent.
The government plan that provides health insurance benefits for 230,000 state workers, including public school teachers, was expected to face a massive shortfall in the coming year and was under threat of being dropped as an accepted provider by hospitals because the agency’s reimbursement rate is so low. Thus, the hike in premiums, along with other changes, was born in the form of Senate Bill 268.
This is a shock to the system that state employees are going to feel in their wallets. And it’s all the result of continual inaction by Gov. Jim Justice, the current state Legislature and their predecessors. Justice, in arguing for his pet policies, often likes to warn of the consequences of “kicking the can down the road.” SB 268 is exactly what those consequences look like, and things likely will get worse before they get better.
Keeping PEIA afloat has always been a difficult task, but it hit a critical point in 2018, when, faced with potential massive hikes over revenue shortfalls, public school teachers in all 55 counties went on strike. West Virginians often forget PEIA was the main reason for the work stoppage. Sure, salary was a part of the issue, and the strike ended after a 5% salary increase for teachers and school service personnel was promised. But Justice’s promise to fix PEIA was also a major part of that deal.
In an effort to keep that promise, Justice did what a lot of his predecessors have done to tackle a difficult issue: He formed a task force. This group conducted public meetings around the state, collecting input on the nature of the problem and possible solutions. The PEIA Task Force was to offer recommendations on long-term solutions to keep the program funded and relieve the strain of massive premium hikes to the governor and the Legislature.
In a January, 2019, meeting, task force members said they would soon start work on implementing solutions that had yet to be revealed, but would be highlighted in Justice’s upcoming State of the State Address. The task force never met again, and, instead of looking at long-term solutions, Justice said $150 million in supposed surplus money would go to PEIA to keep it running. The Legislature knocked that amount down to $105 million.
Speaking of surpluses, it’s odd that Justice and legislative leaders, touting a $1.7 billion surplus, haven’t discussed using any of that money to shore up PEIA, instead using it as an excuse to cut taxes for the wealthy this legislative session.
In any event, tossing $105 million to PEIA in 2019 bought time to look at big picture solutions, but it appears the governor and state lawmakers merely wanted time to allow the issue to fade into the background, which it more or less did until the current session, after health care providers threatened to stop accepting PEIA.
If raising premiums was really the only solution all along, the state could’ve been doing it in smaller but adequate bites over the past five years rather than keeping rates artificially low and then slamming enrollees with a near 25% increase. It would’ve been politically unpopular and the teachers’ unions would’ve been against it, but it would’ve been better than what all that stalling produced.
Even so, the drastic action in SB 268 still doesn’t address the problem in full. PEIA was expected to face a deficit of more than $1 billion by 2027. SB 268 shaves that down to about $600 million, according to lawmakers. The bill also calls for, get this, another study of the PEIA program to be completed by 2024. Expect that study, if it’s ever completed, to be ignored if it calls for spending increases. If it calls for dismantling the system, well, that’s something that might pique the interest of a Legislature controlled by a GOP supermajority.