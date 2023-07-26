State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was the first of what could be many departures from the crowded 2024 Republican primary for the West Virginia Governor’s Office.
McCuskey announced Monday that he was dropping out of the contest and intends to run for attorney general, instead. It’s the first domino to fall in a group that includes current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, Secretary of State Mac Warner and Chris Miller, a car dealer and son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., along with a few lesser-known candidates.
From the outset, it was unlikely that all of those candidates would hang in the race up until the official filing period next year, let alone stick it out all the way to the May primary.
Unfortunately, running for governor takes a lot of money. Outside of the obvious problem that creates in a democratic system, it’s also a practical concern in a race with so many well-known candidates. It’s a bit of a paradox. There’s little reason for a candidate to try and keep up in the arms race if early indicators aren’t great, but, even if a candidate did want to push through, backers are less likely to fund a candidate who hasn’t raised a large war chest or isn’t ranking at the top of the polls.
Speaking of which, poll numbers released earlier this month from the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Orion Strategies showed Morrisey leading the field among prospective Republican voters at 31%, with Capito right on his heels at 30%. Warner was at 9%, with Miller at 5%. Only 3% of respondents had McCuskey as their favored candidate (the poll has a 6% margin of error). McCuskey also was at 3% in a poll conducted by a political action committee backing Morrisey in March.
Polling can certainly be questionable, but McCuskey didn’t seem to be moving the needle much. McCuskey had raised about $400,000, which didn’t quite stack up to cash on hand for Morrisey and Capito, both at around $1 million. Miller has $3 million to burn to try to boost his profile.
In a way, McCuskey’s departure is a shame. He might have been the best Republican candidate for the job of governor. In his role as auditor, he’s generally done what he was elected to do and hasn’t unnecessarily plunged his office into culture wars or surface-level political battles that have nothing to do with the primary concerns of West Virginians. That’s not exactly the GOP brand these days, though.
Now, McCuskey finds himself in a primary battle for attorney general with state Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha — who was just elected to a full term in the Senate last year but already is seeking another gig — and state Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
Attorney general is a more politicized position, and it was disheartening to hear McCuskey say he would continue the work Morrisey has done if elected. But McCuskey’s chances are much better in that race, and the job could be an eventual stepping stone toward the Governor’s Office or Congress.
In the meantime, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if more candidates drop out of the Republican field for governor in the coming months. Deep-pocketed donors are going to place their bets based on public and insider polling, what’s being said in those proverbial smoke-filled back rooms and which candidate they figure is the best return for their investment.
Just based on polling, Miller would figure to be the next big name to exit. However, he can likely hang around even if his numbers don’t drastically improve in the short term, given his family’s wealth and political connections. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a shift in the dead heat between Morrisey and Capito. Warner also might be eying the exit ramp if polling and funds are any indicator of such things.
Of course, this is all speculative. There’s still a long way to go, and anything can happen.