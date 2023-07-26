Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was the first of what could be many departures from the crowded 2024 Republican primary for the West Virginia Governor’s Office.

McCuskey announced Monday that he was dropping out of the contest and intends to run for attorney general, instead. It’s the first domino to fall in a group that includes current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, Secretary of State Mac Warner and Chris Miller, a car dealer and son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., along with a few lesser-known candidates.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you