James Lynch entered a Kanawha County circuit courtroom this week free on bail and expecting little jail time, or perhaps none at all, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery involving a special education student at Horace Mann Middle School. He left in handcuffs, facing as much as two years in jail.
Lynch is one of four former Kanawha County Schools employees charged with misdemeanor battery after a review of video footage. The four all worked in the same classroom for special needs children. As the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported, the cases are all at different stages in the legal process, and Lynch, who was indicted in October and entered a guilty plea to two charges of battery in April, was the first to be sentenced.
Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sent a message this week, handing down a sentence beyond what was recommended in the agreement. Prosecutors had suggested up to a year in prison for each charge, and for those sentences to be concurrent, meaning Lynch would serve only a year at most. Akers instead set the sentences as consecutive, creating a two-year sentence.
Part of her reasoning was that Lynch, while out on bail, had tested positive for marijuana, a violation of the terms of his release.
“And you’ve asked for probation or an alternate sentence,” Akers said. “You have committed crime while on bond.”
In exchange for his plea, other counts of battery against Lynch were dropped. The charges to which he pleaded guilty involved a student who was the son of a family friend. At sentencing, the child’s mother said she thought that, of all people, Lynch was someone she could trust.
Lynch apologized to the family and said he never intended to hurt anyone, but Akers was unmoved, saying, “you can say all you want that you love the child and you love the family, but you have not shown that you are taking it seriously as you continue to violate the law while on bond.
There have been a few disturbing cases of abuse of special needs children across the state in recent years. Recordings of abhorrent behavior in a Berkeley County school prompted the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law requiring cameras in those classrooms. The plethora of allegations unveiled through video at Horace Mann and other schools, including Holz Elementary School in Kanawha County, spurred the Legislature to enact mandates to keep footage and frequently review it.
No one should have to send their child to school worried that they might be abused by those entrusted with their care. That goes double for children with special needs. Akers made the right call in handing down a tougher sentence. Hopefully, it sends a message that will deter future abuse.