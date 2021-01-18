The holiday celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came at a time of nervous calm in the United States, after one storm had passed and another forms on the horizon.
The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is still fresh in everyone’s mind, and authorities are warning of more violence in D.C. and, perhaps, across the nation, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Wednesday.
King’s influence on the fight for equality was multifaceted, and his ability to mobilize and organize was nearly unparalleled. But it was what he did with those who rallied to the cause that made the difference.
Passive resistance was key. King was heavily influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s campaigns against racism in South Africa and for equality in India’s rigid caste system. King learned that, to change minds, being present and resolute, but peaceful, was the formula.
Through the famous bus boycott, the sit-ins at “white only” restaurants and the numerous marches, King and those who stood with him garnered the right kind of attention. There was violence, but it didn’t come from the protesters. The images Americans across the country saw in their newspapers and on TV were of white police officers attacking men and women who weren’t fighting back. Many were aghast to see fire hoses turned on children as a means of crowd dispersal, or dogs released to attack men and women who were merely marching on a street.
Persistence also was essential. Those who marched knew they could be hurt, even killed, but they didn’t stop. They had to keep making their statement if anything was going to change. King’s life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet, but he and those who came to his banner were willing to bear unjust consequences for protesting an unjust system.
It didn’t hurt that King’s cause was righteous. Most Americans knew, even if they didn’t support equality, that treating Black men, women and children as second-class citizens was wrong.
Compare all of that with what happened on Jan. 6. An unruly, almost entirely white mob actively attacked police officers who were trying to keep the peace and deny entrance to the U.S. Capitol. The rioters were the aggressors, desecrating a sacred site and harming those who got in the way.
Compare their cause to King’s. While many of the rioters were clearly deluded by the lies of the outgoing president, they weren’t fighting for equality, justice or democracy. They were deliberately trying to subvert those things through violence.
It’s also alarming that so many white supremacist groups had a presence at the riot. Those operating in the shadows for so long because of their shameful lost cause — thanks to the work of King and so many others — are now emboldened by four years of divisive and xenophobic discourse and policy.
King would have wept. But he also would have gotten right back to work. That’s what this country must do now. The mission of King’s dream was and remains a work in progress, as is keeping America’s republic intact. King also wouldn’t look at the current situation as hopeless. King knew, as he famously said in his paraphrasing of abolitionist Theodore Parker, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”