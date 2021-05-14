To hear that executives at drug distribution companies called Appalachians “pillbillies” in emails and shared parody songs about locals trying to score synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone certainly stings a bit.
It’s especially infuriating considering these were the very companies shipping hundreds of millions of pills into small, rural towns throughout states like West Virginia and raking in plenty of profits off the region’s pain.
The mockery, and the realization from executives that these pills were going to shady operations was examined in testimony Thursday, as the civil trial against three of those companies continued in U.S. District Court in Charleston. The city of Huntington and Cabell County are seeking damages from distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. for the estimated 127.9 million opioid doses shipped into the area between 2006 and 2011.
The “pillbillies” term surfaced in company emails from AmerisourceBergen Senior Vice President Chris Zimmerman. The executive also shared parody songs via email that reworked the term into the “Beverly Hillbillies” theme and a parody of Jimmy Bufffett’s “Margaritaville” called “OxyCotinville [sic].”
Zimmerman said on the stand Thursday the emails were just a way of dealing with stress. We doubt that very much.
In the numerous lawsuits seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies liable for the damage done to West Virginia and other states, company communications tend to show contempt for those who got hooked on the drugs. This is sometimes in tandem with an obvious realization that the pills were powerful and addictive, and an aggressive marketing strategy to downplay the danger and maximize profits (such as in the case of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma).
These companies knew what was happening in Appalachia, but it was apparently hard to care when raking in billions off the backs of those they saw as ignorant “pillbillies.”
As hurtful as it is, it’s not all that surprising.
West Virginians have occasionally even mocked themselves, out of either a genuine attempt at comedy, a sad acknowledgement of the situation or just plain gallows humor — if not all three. It’s hard to forget a scene in the documentary “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia” when one family member holds up a pill bottle, shakes it and refers to it as the “Boone County mating call.”
But there’s nothing funny about the reality of the opioid crisis, or the wave of heroin and fentanyl use that supplanted it when unscrupulous doctors and pharmacies were shuttered and the pills dried up or were too expensive to get on the street.
Everyone bears some responsibility. It doesn’t all fall on wholesale suppliers or pharmaceutical companies. But many of those who could have prevented some of this were dishonest from the start. Then, when they started making money from skyrocketing demand for illicit use, they simply upped the supply. “Let the pillbillies sort it out,” they must’ve figured.
Hopefully, these companies will continue to be held accountable for all of the destruction they helped cause. Then we’ll see how funny they think all of this is.