Readers might recall West Virginia Treasurer, and U.S. House hopeful, Riley Moore launching an initiative to boycott state financial interactions with some of the world’s largest investment firms, banks and energy companies because they were investing in renewable energy sources.

Moore, a Republican, was showing his fossil fuel loyalties by announcing the boycott, and even managed to get a bill through the Legislature allowing the state to reject banking contracts with companies supposedly turning their back on coal. Among the ironies here is that none of the companies were abandoning fossil fuel investments, and one in particular, BlackRock Inc., has more than $80 billion in coal holdings. Moore’s stunt to label massive banks and energy companies as environmental activists raised the ire of these firms, and the treasurer might have ended up hurting the state financially.

