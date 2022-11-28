Readers might recall West Virginia Treasurer, and U.S. House hopeful, Riley Moore launching an initiative to boycott state financial interactions with some of the world’s largest investment firms, banks and energy companies because they were investing in renewable energy sources.
Moore, a Republican, was showing his fossil fuel loyalties by announcing the boycott, and even managed to get a bill through the Legislature allowing the state to reject banking contracts with companies supposedly turning their back on coal. Among the ironies here is that none of the companies were abandoning fossil fuel investments, and one in particular, BlackRock Inc., has more than $80 billion in coal holdings. Moore’s stunt to label massive banks and energy companies as environmental activists raised the ire of these firms, and the treasurer might have ended up hurting the state financially.
Aside from using a stance to bilk supporters out of their money, culture wars and finance don’t really mix.
Take a look at what happened to GloriFi, the “anti-woke” bank established by right-wing tech tycoon Peter Thiel and former Republican senator Kelly Loeffler (whose time in office was plagued by insider trading scandals) among others, and endorsed by far-right media pundit Candace Owens. The company billed itself as a bank for the everyman where customers were “free to celebrate your love of God and country without fear of cancellation.”
Renewable energy investments were certainly on the list of grievances behind the bank’s founding. GloriFi also was big on guns, with plans to issue credit cards made out of shell casings and discounted home insurance rates for gun owners.
GloriFi launched in September and collapsed last week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company conducted massive layoffs and is shutting down. An internal memo sent to employees blamed negative press coverage, the economy and “reputational attacks,” among other things, for GloriFi’s failure.
However, when viewing multiple news reports on GloriFi’s brief existence, the problem seems to be more tied to the failure of the bank to, well, operate like a bank. GloriFi was in trouble from the jump, and almost immediately under internal investigation over workplace issues, centering on founder and CEO Toby Neugebauer reportedly drinking on the job and behaving strangely. As Rolling Stone magazine described it:
“GloriFi was unable to translate ideological grandstanding into functional corporate management. Even before its public launch, the startup was plagued by reports of chaos amongst staff and financiers. GloriFi missed its planned launch date several times, at one point due to clashes with Texas financial regulators. Reports emerged of unpaid invoices and erratic behavior from Neugebauer, who had converted his home Dallas mansion into the company’s main office.”
People might buy in to culture wars to some extent, but they generally want banks to competently keep and manage their money, and most customers probably don’t care what the institution’s corporate philosophy might be on coal or guns or pronouns. Banks usually go out of their way to avoid getting drawn into such things.
It’s the same in government. People want the state to prosper. They want better roads, better schools and better jobs. Banning dealings with some of West Virginia’s best customers just for show doesn’t help accomplish any of that.