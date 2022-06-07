When it was first revealed that Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., was under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for reportedly using campaign funds for personal use, the congressman played it off as a political hit (even though the office is nonpartisan).
However, in a second investigation, Mooney’s own staffers, former and present, told investigators the congressman used them to plan personal events, babysit the congressman’s children and help them with school projects. They ran errands, such as picking up Mooney’s dry cleaning and helping his wife transfer her driver’s license. In essence, if these reports are true, taxpayers were funding Mooney’s staff so he could use them as personal assistants, a clear violation of ethics rules.
On some occasions, staffers said they had to spend their own time and money on personal tasks for Mooney. Those staffers make about one-fourth of Mooney’s $174,000 congressional salary.
Staffers also claimed Mooney made alterations to his calendar in an attempt to cover-up for allegations in the initial investigation.
In the same report, made public by the House Ethics Committee, which also is made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, it’s alleged that Mooney and his family took a personal vacation to the Ritz Carlton in Aruba costing nearly $11,000, which was paid for by a business Mooney uses for campaign materials.
The Office of Congressional Ethics gave its findings to the House Ethics Committee, which has extended its investigation into Mooney. The former office has no punitive power. The House committee can censure, reprimand or fine Mooney, if it finds validity to the complaints. Mooney also could be recommended for expulsion from office.
Most of these outcomes are fairly unlikely. Conventional wisdom holds that House members who might have their own ethical entanglements are loathe to put their colleagues through the wringer. The House Ethics Committee has taken action only 11 times since 1976.
Then again, the length and detail of this investigation also is uncommon. Mooney’s case might be so egregious that action is unavoidable.
Regardless of the outcome, Mooney can’t pawn the blame off on politics. His own staffers cooperating with the investigation shows the high level of concern, considering some still work for him and, no doubt, put their careers on the line.
If any of these allegations are true, they show Mooney as the bona fide stereotype of a do-nothing politician who is in it for his own gain.