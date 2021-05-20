After insurrectionists broke into the U.S. Capitol, killed and injured police and hunted for members of Congress to kidnap, or perhaps even execute, it was clear just how dangerous entertaining the lies of a deranged and defeated Donald Trump had become.
At least it should’ve been.
Just hours after the violent mob had come for them attempting to overturn the result of the presidential election, some Republicans still voted against certifying electoral votes. Among them were Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was the only West Virginian in the House to have the common sense and decency to reject Trump’s “Big Lie,” realizing the horror it had wrought that day.
Months later, Mooney and Miller continue to place their hands over their eyes, only removing them occasionally to place them over their ears. The pair voted against forming a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot to glean insight into the incident and, perhaps, generate solutions to prevent something like this from happening again. McKinley was one of 35 Republicans to vote for the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. Say what you will about McKinley, at least he’s got an unclouded view, a sense of duty and a clean conscience when it comes to Jan. 6.
It says plenty about Mooney and Miller that they couldn’t be moved by rioters intent on overthrowing an election in the United States, attacking one of the most sacred symbols of democracy in this country. And now they’d rather not revisit that event.
Maybe, to them, this is all just political theater. But they’re wrong. This is a battle for the truth. Republicans in Congress, especially those who still, against all reason, kneel before the twice-impeached Trump, are enabling the continuing formation of a political party and a swath of followers completely divorced from reality.
Maybe that’s why Mooney and Miller don’t want an independent, bipartisan investigation. More pesky facts about a direct attack on democracy from within stirred by a former president won’t likely be kind to the GOP. Again, that’s placing cynical ambition and blind loyalty to the party above a very real and disturbing attack on this country, both literal and figurative.
As Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, put it in an impassioned plea from the House floor Wednesday, “We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country? We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and [the GOP] ain’t one of them.”
There’s the rub. There might not be anything else that could happen, no matter how alarming or tragic, that would get the likes of Miller, Mooney or hundreds of their colleagues to open their eyes and ears; to remove themselves from their false reality.
Mooney and Miller are complicit in forming a possible future where facts don’t matter. Republican or Democrat, that kind of thing is simply wrong and, deep down, they must know it. If they don’t, then they are truly lost, and West Virginia and the United States have an almost unimaginable struggle on their hands.
Facts matter. The truth matters. Anyone who not only can’t accept that, but actively works against it, has no place in Congress.