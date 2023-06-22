Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has been taking plenty of shots at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lately. The two are set to face each other in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate next year.
Mooney’s campaign has made hay from news of federal investigators poking around how money was spent to provide prizes for Justice’s ill-conceived and poorly executed “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes that sought to encourage an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Another release this week called Justice the “King of Scandals” and quoted a Gazette-Mail editorial noting how routinely another story pops up about Justice’s myriad business woes and the hundreds of millions of dollars the governor, his family and his businesses apparently owe in defaulted loans, unpaid court settlements, fines and fees, among others.
It’s all valid criticism. Of course, it ignores Mooney’s egregious failings along the same lines, which the Gazette-Mail Editorial Board has criticized nearly as frequently as Justice’s shortcomings.
Mooney is under two House Ethics investigations involving alleged improper personal use of campaign funds, using congressional staffers like personal butlers and taking lavish vacations paid for by campaign backers, along with some accusations of tampering with evidence and witnesses. Mooney denies all of this.
It’s more difficult to deny that he’s rarely seen in his district and pretty much rides whatever wave of populism is sweeping through the GOP at the moment. And he can’t deny that, shamefully and most importantly, he voted against certifying Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, after a mob set loose by then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol with the aim of disrupting the peaceful transition of power.
Mooney and his colleagues were sheltered away during the breach, because some members of the mob reportedly planned to kidnap or even kill members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence. When the dust had settled on one of the darkest days in U.S. history, Mooney sided with Trump’s corrupt and dishonest bid to cling to power and the rioters who were trying to uproot American democracy. That seems important to note.
When Justice was considering entering the Senate race, we noted that a primary against Mooney would be a contest of the pot calling the kettle black. Mooney hasn’t disappointed on that front. This is likely just the beginning of a mud-slinging trench battle that will offer no quarter, let alone any hint of self-awareness.