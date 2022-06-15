No one asked Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., but he’ll tell you the committee hearings laying out the harrowing details of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, aimed at overturning an election and possibly killing the vice president and members of Congress, is a “witch hunt.”
As the subject of an extended House ethics investigation into allegations that he took impermissible gifts in the form of exotic family vacations, used campaign funds for personal expenses and treated members of his staff like servants, Mooney knows all about so-called “witch hunts.”
In a tweet this week, after the precursory dismissal of the findings of a committee reviewing an event that almost derailed 240 years of democracy, Mooney suggested the real problems are outrageous gas prices, inflation and fentanyl crossing the southern border.
Why can’t it be all of those things? Why does everything with folks like Mooney (he was hardly the only Republican member of Congress playing ‘Distract-o-tweet’ this week) have to be pushed to one side or another?
West Virginians are perfectly capable of being upset about gas prices and inflation, concerned about the state’s drug crisis and also have plenty of room to understand why information uncovered regarding a coup attempt is important. Apparently, Mooney (who was complicit in the assault on democracy in voting to invalidate Electoral College votes hours after he had been evacuated for his protection from the mob Donald Trump had turned loose) thinks his constituents’ brains aren’t evolved enough to allow them to walk and chew gum simultaneously.
These hearings are important for reasons that are obvious. Paying around $5 for a gallon of gas is awful for equally obvious reasons. See how those two lines can exist on a page without a hole being torn in the fabric of the universe? Now, Mooney would like for West Virginians to believe that, because the attempt to subvert democracy failed, they are now forced to bear pain at the pump and the grocery store, and illicit drugs are running rampant in the state (as if that hasn’t been the case for decades).
That’s not how it works. Of course, this is all distraction and theater.
If West Virginians want to blame President Joe Biden for high gas prices and drug overdoses, they’re free to do so. But the misdirects of Mooney and others of his ilk are insulting and point to the grave problem of partisanship over threats to the foundations of the nation.
It’s not the people of the United States who can’t have complex views of the world, it’s Mooney and his kind, who blindly swear fealty to a corrupt force and will make any excuse necessary to uphold it.