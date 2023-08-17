Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., wants you to know that he is bigly mad over former president Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment this year.

A statement from Mooney’s office this week was pretty boilerplate, following the same formula from the other criminal indictments.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you