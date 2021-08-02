The Office of Congressional Ethics is reportedly investigating Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., on suspicion the congressman spent tens of thousands of dollars of campaign money for his personal use.
The complaint suggests Mooney spent campaign funds to cover food and travel expenses, along with items like wine and cigars, and even used the money to take trips to resorts, according to a report from the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony.
Federal law prohibits spending campaign money for personal use. A campaign official for Mooney denied there was any improper spending, noting that every expense was tied to some sort of campaign event or meeting.
The explanations offered up for the spending are flimsy and vague. Sure, they could be stretched to fit, but the nature and frequency of the spending makes any campaign connections seem tenuous. It’s also interesting that Mooney stopped spending from his campaign fund last month, after the investigation was opened.
In some cases, the offered excuses for campaign spending make Mooney look much worse if true. Traveling to Universal Studios Hollywood using campaign money to pay for lodging exceeding $1,800 and to have a meal with a contributor doesn’t reflect well on Mooney’s priorities for his own state and district, nor proper concern for how he manages donated funds. It’s just another stone on top of the mountain of evidence suggesting Mooney moved to West Virginia from Maryland so he could get elected to Congress, and doesn’t much care about the needs of his constituents.
Then again, if meeting with and soliciting cash from outside interests were disqualifying, none of West Virginia’s congressional delegation would be in office. And we’re sure Mooney’s far from the only member of the U.S. House with some sketchy spending of campaign funds. By the same token, just because everyone’s doing it doesn’t make it right. It simply speaks to the level of dysfunction in the country’s political system.
Along that same line, even if the Office of Congressional Ethics finds Mooney violated campaign finance law, the chances of holding Mooney accountable seem pretty slim. The ethics office doesn’t have subpoena power, and can’t recommend any sanctions. Instead, the office brings the issue to the House Ethics Committee, which might not investigate. The process also relies on the House member in question willingly cooperating. That happens about 25% of the time — a fairly dismal record.
Because of the office’s lack of power, the fact that it would even open an investigation shows there are likely serious concerns, experts told Tony.
If Mooney misused campaign money, he should be held accountable. But the system as it exists doesn’t make accountability a priority.