Gazette-Mail editorial: More help in clearing rape kit backlog welcome

West Virginia has made tremendous strides in clearing its backlog of rape kits over the past five years. Untested kits that once numbered in the thousands, some of which dated back to the 1980s, have been processed and the number trimmed down to about 130, according to The Associated Press.
The kits are vital to sexual assault cases, as the genetic evidence collected can help locate or prove the guilt of a suspect. Kits also can exonerate those wrongfully convicted of a sex crime. And victims should not have to wait decades with the torment of what has happened to them before justice is served.
A new bill that has cleared the West Virginia House of Delegates could help authorities process these kits even faster and ensure that the system is never again backlogged to the extent it was five years ago.
The bill requires law enforcement agencies that collect evidence from a rape accusation to submit the kits to the West Virginia State Police lab within 30 days. The legislation also would allow for a system to track the kits.
Authorities also could not discard rape kits without a court order.
The bill unanimously cleared the House of Delegates, 96-0, and, hopefully, will be passed by the Senate and sent to the governor’s desk.
DNA evidence is a powerful tool, and West Virginia’s recent effort to clear its backlog of untested kits has resulted in 166 matches to suspects in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, the AP reported.
While thorough investigations are necessary, it’s important to collect and process these kits in a timely manner, and any initiative that would improve upon the existing system deserves serious consideration.