For the first time in nearly a year, a day passed and no one in West Virginia lost their life to COVID-19.
West Virginia reported the first death in the state linked to COVID-19 on March 29, 2020.
Pandemic deaths grew, slowly at first, but then at a steady climb. Deaths over the past weekend put the toll in West Virginia at 2,300.
But the pace of new cases, active cases and deaths has slowed substantially lately, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that there were no coronavirus deaths between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. It’s almost as stunning as the shutdowns and school cancellations forced by the then-new and poorly understood pandemic, bringing life in the state to a halt around this time last year.
Now, it’s entirely possible there was a COVID-19 death (or deaths) between Sunday and Monday mornings and it simply hasn’t been reported yet. DHHR numbers released on Mondays are typically lower because of a lag in reporting. Still, that goose egg on the DHHR dashboard is pretty encouraging.
Equally encouraging is the news that West Virginia is receiving more vaccines, and that a third vaccine, a one-dose inoculation developed by Johnson & Johnson, received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration and is already being distributed.
The vaccines, combined with public health practices, are clearly working in West Virginia, where doses have gone out to prioritized populations at a rapid pace. As Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar, noted in a briefing Monday, the death rate has dropped by 85% since January. West Virginia began vaccine distribution in late December.
There’s real hope that the tide has turned. Of course, the same warnings still apply. Masks, social distancing, limited gatherings and avoiding unnecessary travel need to remain common practices. Vaccination rates vary among different age groups and professions.
Not every state has gotten off to the same start West Virginia did. Cases and deaths are still rising in some parts of the country. Variants of the virus could lower the efficacy of some vaccinations. So, caution is still warranted.
There’s also the continuing battle in Congress over financial relief, and the true economic impact of this pandemic is something everyone will have to face eventually, if they haven’t already.
Still, all of the trends in terms of public health are looking good in West Virginia. Hopefully, the time is not too far off when everyone can return to some semblance of a normal life.