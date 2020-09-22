Gov. Jim Justice is right that absolutely as many West Virginians as are able should be getting tested for COVID-19. It’s not only important for your own health and the health of those around you in the face of a global pandemic, but it also gives public health officials crucial data for dealing with outbreaks and analyzing the spread of the virus.
The governor’s theory that more testing will lead to lower positivity percentages and somehow allow things to return to some form of normal is less scientifically sound, and more along the lines of wishful thinking.
Indeed, even as the governor touted percentages of positive tests dipping on Monday to below 3%, the number jumped up to nearly 5% a day later, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. And most of the trends regarding COVID-19 in the state continue to move in the wrong direction.
While it took more than four months for the state to surpass 100 COVID-19 deaths, West Virginia has now passed the 300 mark in half that time. The transmission rate in the state remains among the highest in the nation. It took about four months for positive coronavirus cases in West Virginia to top 3,000. Two months later, there have been more than 14,000 recorded cases. While more testing certainly has led to some of those jumps, so have relaxed guidelines on travel and businesses reopening.
Gov. Justice seems determined that a testing blitz will reopen schools to in-person classes and get athletes back on the gridiron on Friday nights. As the numbers have gone against this, Justice has continuously bent the metrics to try and make this pandemic fit the narrative he wants.
We commend his administration’s efforts for more testing, as it pertains to public health. However, the numbers need to be viewed in the proper context. West Virginians should be wary of the governor further trying to make the science match a desired result, rather than allowing it to determine prudent action.