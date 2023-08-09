Despite the multiple crises at West Virginia University right now, things are looking great for WVU President E. Gordon Gee. The 79-year-old recently got his $800,000-a-year contract extended, and he’s got plans for afterward.
Monday, Gee told members of the WVU Faculty Senate that he plans to step down in June 2025, when his contract expires, and take a teaching position at the university’s law school. Must be nice to be able to call your own shots like that.
This probably wouldn’t be such a big deal if Gee and other administrators weren’t in the midst of slashing programs and faculty positions after again hiking tuition as WVU faces a $45 million cannon-blast hole in the budget. Gee likely thought he was assuaging concerns in the Faculty Senate, which brought a vote of no confidence against him and Provost Maryanne Reed in late 2021 over a host of issues. The no-confidence vote failed after significant political pressure was brought to bear on the faculty. The decision this year to discontinue 12 post-graduate degree programs and evaluate what other courses and staff might be expendable has generated a similar uproar.
Gee’s tone-deaf announcement elicited the types of reactions one would expect.
West Virginia Democratic Party chairman and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, offered an acerbic response to the news.
“Oh good ... that means there will still be a law school,” Pushkin tweeted.
Scott Crichlow, a WVU political science professor and frequent critic of Gee, noted in a social media post that, if a teaching spot were held for the university president, who “was last a regular faculty member when ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ was topping the charts” while other professors get the ax to save money, “I can’t imagine that’ll go down well on campus.”
We can’t imagine it would either. That’s especially true for the law school, considering Gee’s administration recently created a policy essentially hindering professors from assisting or advising West Virginians who can’t otherwise afford lengthy legal representation (a central function of the school’s community involvement for decades). The policy, which requires law professors to get the university’s permission before offering their services, seemed directly political and retaliatory. It was first applied to professor Bob Bastress, after he represented labor interests in a case against an anti-union law passed by the Legislature, which is controlled by a Republican supermajority.
So, no, Gee wouldn’t be popular among current faculty at the law school. However, winning popularity contests has never been a priority for Gee over his long and bumpy career as a university president, which started in 1981 at WVU, when Gee was 37 (and, yes, Kim Karnes’ recording of “Bette Davis Eyes” spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 Chart). From there, Gee had stops at Brown, Vanderbilt and Ohio State, all of which ended in some form of controversy, before his second stint at WVU.
It’s ironic that Gee has bought into polarizing political arguments that universities are too liberal, elitist or politically indoctrinating while looking to cut programs and jobs at WVU and landing a contract extension for himself. Come to think of it, how many laid-off miners make $800,000 a year and can tell their employers a furlough is fine because they’ve decided they’ll take an upper-management job?