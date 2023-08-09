Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Despite the multiple crises at West Virginia University right now, things are looking great for WVU President E. Gordon Gee. The 79-year-old recently got his $800,000-a-year contract extended, and he’s got plans for afterward.

Monday, Gee told members of the WVU Faculty Senate that he plans to step down in June 2025, when his contract expires, and take a teaching position at the university’s law school. Must be nice to be able to call your own shots like that.

