The decision Thursday by the NCAA to postpone championships for all fall sports, except FBS football, shows that the agency governing college sports only cares about one thing — money.
This is hardly an earth-shattering revelation, but the fact that top-tier college football, which brings in billions of dollars annually, will still go forward in the midst of a pandemic that spreads by people being in close proximity and large crowds, makes it even more clear.
The NCAA didn’t list the health of the student athletes the body purports to care so much about in cancelling other championships. Instead, agency officials said it wouldn’t make sense to play for championships in those sports because so many schools have already postponed or cancelled their fall seasons, leaving less than half of membership schools still planning on playing sports like soccer and volleyball.
Meanwhile, despite two of the football Power Five conferences — the Big Ten and Pac-12 — postponing their seasons to the spring, along with the Mountain West and other, smaller conferences, the NCAA apparently thinks it’s fine for the ACC, Big 12 and SEC to play.
Even if the NCAA did pretend to care about player health, such concern clearly doesn’t apply to its fall cash cow. That’s also apparent at the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division 1AA, level, where many teams are cancelling their seasons and the championship has been called off, but programs are still planning on playing their nonconference games (which typically involves the FCS school getting a big check to travel to a Power Five team’s stadium and taking the obligatory drubbing). Eastern Kentucky playing its opener against West Virginia University is a prime example.
There are all kinds of logistical problems that must be navigated for a fall college football season to take place. Public health officials have advised to limit gatherings during the pandemic, and, at various times in various places, have suggested limiting those gatherings to 10 to 25 people, while staying socially distanced or masked.
College football rosters allow for up to 85 players. Sure, they’re not all in the same film sessions or practice areas at the same time, but keeping them properly distanced and making sure they’re following the proper health protocols is going to be difficult. That goes double for loading the team up on a bus or plane and traveling to another town for a game. Major League Baseball has seen outbreaks among teams with rosters consisting of a couple dozen players, playing in empty stadiums.
The venues are another issue. Some college football programs, especially in the SEC and top ACC and Big 12 programs, can have around 100,000 fans at a single game. Obviously, the schools and conferences will have to address that. Will fans be allowed in at all? If they are, how do you make sure they’re following public health guidelines? Will they close off tailgating? These are all questions that need to be answered.
One final major concern is the locales of these schools. Many of them are in Texas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, all places where COVID-19 — through a combination of government mismanagement and willful disregard for public health standards — has run rampant and continues to do so.
A bubble system, like the NHL and NBA have employed, seems impractical for college football, but traveling with 85 people, along with coaches and staff, to all of these places and engaging in physical contact for three hours seems like an easy way to create a surge in infections and deaths.
As of Friday, COVID-19 had killed more than 165,000 Americans and infected more than 5 million. The NCAA and these conferences had better have a good plan, because those numbers, growing everyday, will get markedly worse otherwise. In the meantime, all conferences and schools preparing to go ahead with football need to reconsider and ask if it’s really worth the risk.