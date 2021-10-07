Jim Hull, president of the Georgia-based development group that purchased the Charleston Town Center earlier this year, spoke this week of his plans for the mall, and the message was anything but reassuring.
In fact, in some areas, it was downright confusing.
The struggling mall, once the prime retail destination for shoppers throughout the region, went up for sale in February. The Hull Group purchased the Town Center in May for $7.5 million.
Until this week, new ownership had said little about its plans for the mall, although tenants had told the Gazette-Mail last month that the group was, in some instances, raising lease and utility rates. New ownership also has pursued a property value reassessment to reduce property taxes owed.
The mall has been losing tenants left and right for years, and Hull said this week that he is “fixing to kick out” some tenants, while simultaneously saying he wants to hold onto every tenant the mall has. He also said no business or customers should want to go into the mall, given its current state, but he also said he wants tenants to be proud of where they’re located and stay, given steady leadership and an improved aesthetic.
Hull also wants $23,000 a year to pay for utilities from the nonprofit West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, suggesting the space — recently honored by the Charleston Area Alliance — isn’t a draw.
When questioned about the lack of progress at another property the group owns — a mall in Reading, Pennsylvania — Hull talked about all the money his company sank into the property and how great it looks. However, promised developments at the site haven’t come through.
The mixed messaging from Hull makes it sound like he doesn’t have a plan for the Charleston Town Center. That could be completely wrong, but Hull’s fence-straddling is odd. It would be one thing if ownership was kicking businesses out because there’s a plan for redevelopment or repurposing of the space. But that doesn’t seem to be what Hull is going for.
The mall is a difficult property, to be sure. It’s in the middle of downtown Charleston, with little room to operate if considering expanding or repurposing the property. It’s hemmed in by parking garages in desperate need of expensive renovations, and not all of the property is owned by one group (the former Macy’s location is owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority).
The more basic problem is that Charleston, along with the rest of West Virginia, is losing population and, with it, income for shopping, and the number of people shopping online instead of at brick-and-mortar retailers continues to grow.
Even when factoring all that in, it would be nice to hear a more coherent plan for the property. Hull’s statements don’t inspire confidence for the mall’s future.