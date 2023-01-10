Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., crowed this week about her vote to stop the Internal Revenue Service from hiring 87,000 new agents that she and other GOP members of Congress have said are coming like boogeymen to haunt the American people.

The “87,000 new agents” is a falsehood that has been repeated by various high-ranking members of the West Virginia GOP, along with Republicans across the country, over the past few months.

