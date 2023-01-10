Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., crowed this week about her vote to stop the Internal Revenue Service from hiring 87,000 new agents that she and other GOP members of Congress have said are coming like boogeymen to haunt the American people.
The “87,000 new agents” is a falsehood that has been repeated by various high-ranking members of the West Virginia GOP, along with Republicans across the country, over the past few months.
What Miller, and 220 of her Republican colleagues, voted to pass in the House this week was a bill called the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.” In an official statement, Miller said the previously passed Inflation Reduction Act allowed Democrats to “supercharge the IRS by giving $80 billion of new funding and hiring 87,000 new agents who will target families and small businesses instead of reliving [sic] costs for Americans.”
Her brief statement issued on Twitter doesn’t explain how this new bill would change any of that, but it doesn’t really matter for a couple of reasons, the first of which, as mentioned, is that the IRS is not hiring 87,000 new agents under the Inflation Reduction Act.
As many have explained (including Miller’s colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was a key sponsor of the Inflation Reduction Act), the bill contains $80 billion for the IRS, part of which will go toward hiring staff. It’s important to note that this funding is to be disbursed over 10 years, not all at once, so it’s not as if the IRS will add 87,000 new employees overnight. The other important clarification is that the money is not solely for new “agents,” it’s also for office and technology staff, along with updated resources to allow the agency to better function.
The IRS currently employs about 79,000 workers, down from around 110,000 in the 1990s, and the agency will be losing an estimated 52,000 employees in the next five years to retirement. So, the money in the Inflation Reduction Act is designed to keep the agency at an adequate staffing level with the resources it needs to enforce tax laws, especially as they pertain to wealthy individuals and corporations who are creative in avoiding paying their share. As noted in a recent Washington Post story, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimates about $381 billion in taxes goes unpaid each year in the United States, mostly owing to underreported income.
Another reason the bill passed by the House this week means next to nothing is more of a practical matter: It will die in the Senate.
It’s OK if Republicans, juiced up on taking back the House majority by a handful of seats and securing a speaker after 15 tries, want to swing their weight around a little. But they shouldn’t mislead and scare people with false information. Sure, it’s almost expected of them, but that doesn’t make it right.