There are a host of reasons not to pursue criminal charges against a former Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who, while in his cruiser, fatally struck a teenage pedestrian in Huntington late last year.

Indeed, Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia rattled off those reasons when he announced Thursday he wouldn’t prosecute Jeffery Racer, who was off duty the evening of Dec. 30 when his cruiser hit 13-year-old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson around the intersection of 31st St. and Fifth Ave.

