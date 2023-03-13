Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, raised a good point in questioning the West Virginia Senate’s suspension of constitutional rules regarding bill passage late last week as the 2023 regular session was speeding toward its conclusion.
Unfortunately, he’s Robert Karnes.
As the senator began interrupting all proceedings by repeatedly shouting his demand that bills be read in full, there was a short recess, then an order that the sergeant-at-arms remove Karnes from the Senate chamber. Karnes left quietly and of his own accord immediately after that pronouncement.
The Senate, controlled by a Republican supermajority, made a mockery of the legislative process this session from day one, literally. On the first day of the session, the Senate suspended rules that bills be read three times before passage so that the majority cold ram through a host of legislation. Suspension of rules is supposed to be used as an emergency measure for vital legislation in a time crunch. The Senate used this provision on the first day of a 60-day session to dodge public input and circumvent legislative scrutiny on 23 bills, many of them culture-war items that wouldn’t have held up under serious vetting.
The Senate didn’t operate this way for the entirety of the session, but adopted the process when it suited. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, absolutely should be criticized for his methods, especially after writing an op-ed prior to the session in which he claimed he is committed to transparency.
But Karnes is the last person in that chamber to hold any credibility in regard to proper governmental function.
During his first term in the Senate, there were serious questions about whether Karnes met the five-year residency requirement to hold office in the Senate. He spent most of his time on social media feuding with constituents and fellow legislators. In 2017, he suggested a looming Medicaid shortfall could be recouped by cutting Medicaid funding for “transgender surgery” (a procedure Medicaid does not cover). That same year, he called 74 members of the House of Delegates “terrorists” for rejecting an income tax cut proposal.
In 2018, Karnes lost his office in the Republican primary. So, he moved from Upshur County to Randolph County so he could run again in 2020, and found his way back into the Senate. (His eligibility came into question in that race, too, when it was pointed out by the Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler that Karnes’ new address in Randolph County was a campground site he owns, and not a home).
Other highlights of Karnes’ legislative career include: forays into anti-Semitism, in an online scrap with Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha; remarks that female rape victims view their assaulters as their boyfriends, as the Legislature was taking its first swipe at a near total abortion ban last year; and, in December, voicing opposition to legislation that would remove West Virginia’s archaic clause that exempts prosecution for sexual assault if the victim is the spouse of the perpetrator. In that hearing, Karnes said he believed that some might actually welcome sexual assault from a spouse and seemed concerned that victims of sexual assault can bring it up years after it happens, which might have an impact on things like divorce proceedings.
In other words, Karnes has spent the near entirety of his legislative career behaving like a heel, a troll and a clown. Last week, he brought up a great point. If it had come from anyone else, it might’ve been taken seriously. Karnes, however, is too easily brushed off as a childish agitator. Also, because it’s Karnes, one must question why the objection was brought so late in the session, instead of on the first day.
If Karnes was just looking for attention, well, mission accomplished. Sadly, it’s an opportunity missed for serious criticism of a serious issue.