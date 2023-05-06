When, earlier this year, the West Virginia Public Service Commission denied a $297 million rate hike request from American Electric Power utilities Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, it seemed like the agency was finally putting the people of West Virginia first.
The PSC, stacked with former coal industry lobbyists and attorneys, had previously been more or less a rubber stamp for power company requests to cover operational costs by jacking up utility rates for West Virginia customers, as long as it meant longer life for antiquated and expensive coal-fired electricity.
In fact, the PSC has approved rate increases totaling $174 million for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers since 2020. The commission also approved passing on the costs of environmental upgrades to three coal-fired plants that serve three states solely on to West Virginia customers, after Kentucky and Virginia denied the request. The upgrades would allow the plants, originally slated for closure in 2028, to operate until about 2040.
West Virginians’ electricity costs have skyrocketed over the past 15 years, so it seemed about time the PSC stood up for ratepayers when it denied the $297 million rate hike request in February.
A report that suggested the PSC should disallow $200 million in cost recovery through rate hikes also was recently filed with the PSC, coinciding with a new request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power for a $641.7 million rate hike to cover fuel costs for the power plants.
Unfortunately, the reasoning behind the PSC’s recent resistance is its conclusion that the power companies aren’t burning enough coal and aren’t purchasing it cheaply enough in West Virginia. The PSC has sought to enforce efforts from the West Virginia Legislature to require coal-fired power plants to operate at near 70% capacity, despite the fact that such a mandate exceeds need.
Coal is also now the most expensive form of generating electricity in the United States and provides less and less of the nationwide energy supply, while the amount of coal available and the size of the industry in West Virginia continues to dwindle. The rest of the country has moved on to cheaper natural gas and cleaner renewables, like solar and wind, which are not only cheap but have grown in reliability and scale. Coal pinned its hopes on a future where it could remain competitive on carbon capture technology. However, pilot programs pursuing this idea of coal as a clean energy source have shown it is far too expensive to implement at the scale required.
West Virginia’s refusal to diversify from the coal industry, aided at the highest levels of power in the state for generations and, at present, including a coal baron governor and industry-sympathetic agencies like the PSC, has left the state’s consumers in a bind. While the rest of the country has moved on, with coal supplying around 20% of electricity in the United States, coal-fired power still provides 91% of energy in West Virginia.
Now, the PSC wants Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to lower rates by burning more coal? That’s not how it works. But those who still profit from coal will ride that horse into the ground and, perhaps, underground, despite what would benefit West Virginians.