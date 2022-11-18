Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Republicans were criticized both pre- and post-red fizzle in the midterms, by voters, analysts and even some of their senior members in the ranks, about their lack of substantive policy.

Not long before last week’s elections, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., unveiled a “Commitment to America” that was basically a leaflet of sloganeering promising to lower inflation and build the economy, with no real plans as to how the GOP would accomplish those goals if given control of Congress. Still, it was dutifully tweeted out by Republican members of Congress, including West Virginia’s delegation, most of whom spent the run-up to last week’s elections complaining about inflation and gas prices while also trying to scare the bejesus out of everyone with warnings about fentanyl-laced Halloween candy.

