Republicans were criticized both pre- and post-red fizzle in the midterms, by voters, analysts and even some of their senior members in the ranks, about their lack of substantive policy.
Not long before last week’s elections, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., unveiled a “Commitment to America” that was basically a leaflet of sloganeering promising to lower inflation and build the economy, with no real plans as to how the GOP would accomplish those goals if given control of Congress. Still, it was dutifully tweeted out by Republican members of Congress, including West Virginia’s delegation, most of whom spent the run-up to last week’s elections complaining about inflation and gas prices while also trying to scare the bejesus out of everyone with warnings about fentanyl-laced Halloween candy.
That last item was tied to the evergreen fear-mongering about the southern border and, like many a supposed, inbound migrant caravan infiltrated by ISIS, evaporated into thin air on Nov. 1.
It’s important to restate that many Republicans, pollsters and pundits thought the GOP would take back control of the Senate in the midterms, with some predicting Republicans occupying 52 to 54 seats. The same predictions were made for the House, with prognosticators thinking the GOP could control as many as 240 seats. Instead, the Democrats held control of the Senate, and might increase their edge — unheard of in a midterm election with a sitting Democratic president. Democrats lost the House, but by a very slim margin. Moreover, Democrats were widely successful in gubernatorial and state legislative races in swing states.
The blame for this historically underwhelming performance by Republicans has been placed squarely on former president Donald Trump, whose crop of endorsed candidates was comprised of election deniers and conspiracy theorists who bought into Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Some of the races were close, but, as a whole, Trump’s choices were routed. Voters were done with caustic rhetoric, conspiracies, lies and the dangers all of those things have wrought. Even Republican legislators with the charisma of a frozen lump of coal, like Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the GOP failed to offer real plans or hope and relied too much on negativity.
If McConnell is saying something like that, it means the message from the voters was pretty clear.
Naturally, several House Republicans took that message, crumpled it up and tossed it in the office trash can, appearing en masse Thursday to announce a host of investigations into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, how people detained and charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to overthrow the government are being treated and the origins of the congressional committee investigating that attack. That faint sound heard yesterday afternoon across the nation came from millions of Americans slapping their foreheads in unison.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a full-blown nut, made weird comparisons between the number of illegal immigrants that enter the United States with the number of Russian soldiers sent into Ukraine, followed by odd remarks about crypto-currency bankruptcies and money possibly going to Ukraine. It was word salad, and any numbers Greene tossed out, no matter the indiscernible point, should be taken with a grain of salt, if not disregarded entirely.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, appeared positively giddy while rattling off a list of nonsense, as if he could barely restrain himself from hopping up and down at the podium.
When reporters attempted to ask questions about policy issues, they were told that wasn’t what the news conference was about. Inflation? Gas prices? You didn’t think they actually cared about that stuff, did you?
In fairness (if that’s required), House Republicans have been threatening these investigations into nothing for a while. However, they also thought they’d have a much larger majority to work with. It is mind-numbingly typical of national politics to completely ignore any notion of reshaping focus or policy after voters handed Republicans the worst midterm performance in eight decades by any party when the opposite party occupied the White House.
Another problem with such a slim majority is control. If McCarthy becomes House speaker, just how does he expect to keep his majority focused on anything? It used to be the Democrats who were criticized for having too many factions. McCarthy’s got moderate Republicans, fiscal hawks, tea partiers, MAGA Republicans and full-blown QAnon conspiracy Republicans (some overlap with the MAGA group there) to wrangle into shape. That is a big, bizarre tent.
With such a slim majority and the Democrats holding the Senate, it will be difficult for House Republicans to get anything done, from a policy perspective (if they even want to, that is). That could hurt them going forward. Two years of chaotic investigations probably won’t do much for GOP prospects in 2024, either.
Of course, nothing is written in stone, and all of this could change dramatically prior to the House officially going to the Republicans in January. A lot could happen between now and 2024, too. But to tell the voters “we see your concern for democracy and raise you full-bore mayhem” a week after a disastrous election performance isn’t a great start.