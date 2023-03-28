Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The people of Minden, a small community in Fayette County, have been in the room with the decision makers for years, and still it seems as if no one is listening to them.

Residents were left in despair again last week, when representatives with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said they’re sticking with a $15.5 million remediation plan to remove soil contaminated by pollutants dumped in the community by the now-defunct Shaffer Equipment Co. That might sound like a reasonable plan somewhere else, but not in Minden.

