Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., would have you believe he’s being railroaded by a mob in the form of the Office of Congressional Ethics and the House Ethics Committee.
He is the victim of partisan chicanery, he’ll tell you, over a report that paints a rather damning picture of the congressman using campaign money for relatively small personal expenses here and there that have added up to tens of thousands of dollars (which would be a violation of federal law, if true).
The inconvenient facts outlined in the report are a political hit job, Mooney said.
“Like President Trump and many other conservative leaders, I will continue to fight through the sea of slanted information and politically motivated leaks that have marred my right to a confidential examination of the facts,” Mooney said, likely while looking up the definition of “martyr complex” on WebMD.
However, the details of the report show a congressman who appears to be caught dead to rights dipping his hands where they don’t belong. The idea that trips to fast-food restaurants around Mooney’s home were to “meet with constituents,” or that larger expenses for family vacations and a private fishing tour were somehow getting Mooney out among the people for campaign-related events is laughable to the point of crying.
For Mooney to claim he is somehow the target of partisanship is equally unbelievable. Consider this: In a time when Republicans and Democrats cannot agree on the color of the sky, the OCE (made up of three Republicans and three Democrats who do not hold office) voted 6-0 to recommend that the House Ethics Committee review their findings. And those findings, they claim, show a “clear pattern” of spending campaign money for personal use on a near daily basis.
Interestingly enough, this pattern evaporated after Mooney learned that his campaign spending was being looked at.
The House Ethics Committee, made up of five Republicans and five Democrats, released the OCE report last week, while saying it is investigating the issue further. That doesn’t exactly sound like a political witch hunt.
It’s also worth asking where a four-term congressman — in a state that voted nearly 70% for Donald Trump twice — gets the idea that radical left-wingers are gunning for him at every corner. But blaming phantom libs in a tight spot is a go-to move for an empty suit like Mooney.
When nothing happens to him, he’ll likely claim victory over these shadow foes. And it is probable nothing of note will happen to him. The House Ethics Committee, if it finds Mooney has committed campaign finance violations, has the power to author a letter of disapproval, impose a fine, issue a reprimand, impose censure or move to expel Mooney from Congress.
History shows that the committee rarely pursues harsh punishments, issuing a grand total of 11 reprimands over the past 45 years or so.
The system of House members holding other House members responsible for ethics violations isn’t exactly built for maximum accountability. That’s not to say every member of the House of Representatives has potentially violated campaign finance laws at some point, but they can probably easily enough imagine themselves in the same situation for something.
That doesn’t mean that Mooney’s behavior should be acceptable, or that he should mistake scrutiny and possible accountability for his alleged actions as persecution. He shouldn’t try to spin it that way to his constituents, either. But, at this point for Mooney, it’s probably as natural a reflex as blinking.