Grant Wahl holds a replica World Cup trophy at an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 29. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
It was a brain aneurism, not an attack, that killed journalist Grant Wahl on Saturday in Qatar, according to findings from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, The Associated Press reported.
It is something of a sad state of affairs when relief is among the reactions to learning that an American journalist’s death in Qatar during the World Cup was “nothing nefarious,” as Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, put it in a statement issued Wednesday.
In a World Cup riddled with scandal, from numerous reports of inhumane treatment of workers and hundreds of worker deaths in the rush to complete the facilities necessary to host the event, to a last-minute squelching of beer sales to players and fans being jailed for supporting equal rights, Wahl’s death was viewed with immediate suspicion.
Wahl, 49, was a former writer for Sports Illustrated and a CBS and Fox contributor for the networks’ soccer coverage over the years. He was covering the 2022 World Cup for his own website, Futbol with Grant Wahl. The veteran sports writer collapsed in a stadium media area during a quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands last weekend. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Immediately, rumors spread that Wahl was attacked and killed. Images of the writer wearing a rainbow shirt, expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ community — heavily persecuted under Qatar’s state religious regime — were offered up as a possible motive. Fans have been arrested for wearing rainbow wristbands or similar clothing at matches.
Speculation surrounding Wahl’s death spread like wildfire on social media, despite some arguing not to jump to conclusions and pointing out that Wahl had made several social media posts that he was not feeling well but couldn’t figure out exactly what was wrong.
Gounder said Wahl died of a rupture of an undetected brain aneurism and that no amount of CPR or emergency medical attention could have saved him. After Wahl’s death, his body was transported from Qatar to New York.
“This transition was handled with the utmost care and sensitivity,” Gounder said in her written statement. “This was an international matter that required coordination from multiple agencies domestically and internationally, and there was full cooperation from everyone involved. Our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in repatriating Grant, in particular the White House, the U.S. Department of State, FIFA, U.S. Soccer and American Airlines.”
There will be much to examine in Qatar after the World Cup wraps. It’s cold comfort that Wahl’s death will not be on the list.