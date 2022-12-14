Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Grant Wahl holds a replica World Cup trophy at an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 29. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

 Brendan Moran | FIFA file photo via AP

It was a brain aneurism, not an attack, that killed journalist Grant Wahl on Saturday in Qatar, according to findings from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, The Associated Press reported.

It is something of a sad state of affairs when relief is among the reactions to learning that an American journalist’s death in Qatar during the World Cup was “nothing nefarious,” as Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, put it in a statement issued Wednesday.

