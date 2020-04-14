Gazette-Mail editorial: Now is no time for WV to press luck

So far, West Virginians have been fortunate, as it pertains to the novel coronavirus, in as much as anyone can be fortunate in a pandemic.
The number of cases and number of deaths are comparatively low to the rest of the United States, although ask any of the families of the seriously ill or deceased, and it’s doubtful they’ll say they feel lucky.
It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Jim Justice issued the stay-at-home order, with schools closed, non-essential businesses shuttered and people venturing out only for necessities, keeping their distance from others when doing so to stymie the spread of COVID-19. West Virginia went into its shell at about the same time many states with higher case numbers and denser populations did the same.
Ever since this happened, there has been an uneasy back and forth among public officials at every level, including the president, as to when it might be time to relax these restrictions and get back to some form of normal life. Without a vaccine or drug to treat the coronavirus, social distancing seems to be working.
As Gov. Justice said in a television interview Monday afternoon, the pressure to reopen businesses is understandable. The economy is at a standstill, and it will take time to rebuild economic momentum. In the meantime, there are fewer jobs, lost retirement earnings and people struggling to meet expenses. But, as Justice rightly pointed out, the cost of “rekindling that [economic] engine” too soon could be a resurgence in the virus — more illness and death. As Justice put it, the best interest of human health and life outweighs the cost of an idled economy.
The governor’s COVID-19 czar, West Virginia University’s Dr. Clay Marsh, had a similar message Monday, saying it’s too soon to relax stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines.
“We need to pay attention and concentrate attention on the fact we can’t let our guard down,” Marsh said during Monday’s public briefing on the virus in West Virginia. The coronavirus may have “peaked,” but Marsh said two consecutive weeks of lower positive test results are needed before even considering relaxing some of the guidelines that are in place.
There’s no question it’s a difficult time. Those deemed to be working in essential services are putting themselves at risk. Parents are struggling to work from home while also serving as school teachers to their children. Others are hoping they will have jobs to return to when this is all over.
West Virginians need to trust public health experts such as Dr. Marsh. Gambling on an entire population’s health is a losing proposition.