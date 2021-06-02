After receiving several questions Tuesday from reporters about a report in The Wall Street Journal stating he was personally the hook for $700 million in loans, Gov. Jim Justice tried to assure everyone that he’d continue to govern the state as he has.
And that’s the problem.
Justice, whose net worth has tumbled from an estimated $1.5 billion around the time he first took office in 2016 to $450 million, as assessed by The Journal, never divested himself of more than 100 companies he owns and operates. He’s repeatedly said his children are running the businesses and that he has no involvement, but that’s continually proved false. He’s been at court hearings involving his businesses, sometimes reportedly cutting his gubernatorial duties short to attend.
A lawsuit over the debt notes that Justice met with officials at now-defunct lender Greensill Capital — which loaned Justice and his family $850 million — at his Greenbrier resort in 2018, well into the governor’s first term. Justice also had frequent phone conversations with Greensill executives last year over a period of about four months. (A third company is trying to collect the debt while Justice insists this is all Greensill’s fault.)
It would seem Justice is still very much involved with running his businesses, which creates potential conflicts of interest and hampers his ability to do his job as governor.
This isn’t a new problem. Justice has continually shown that he treats the highest office in West Virginia as a part-time gig, if he even puts that much time into it. From his lack of presence during legislative sessions to his circumventing of process on appointments and important appropriations to his refusal to live in the state’s capital city, as the West Virginia Constitution requires, it’s evident that Justice views his position as more of a chore that must be tended to from time to time. (Justice agreed in a lawsuit settlement to live in Charleston, instead of commuting from his Greenbrier County home a two-hour drive away, but the governor isn’t exactly known for honoring court agreements).
When the COVID-19 pandemic first became an issue, Justice was present and focused. He stepped up in a way few thought he could. But as the pandemic has lingered and the threat lessened, West Virginia is seeing more of the aloof and thin-skinned man who is out of touch and often out of the loop.
So, when Justice blames everyone but himself for his problems, be they personal, business-related or in his role as governor, hearing him say, as he did Tuesday, that it doesn’t bother him and “I’m going to go on about being governor” comes off as more of a threat than a reassurance.