Most people would probably prefer to forget COVID-19, the virus that kicked off a roughly two-year pandemic that not only killed more than 1.1 million Americans but also forged divides between those who followed public health guidelines and others, who refused to wear masks or get vaccinated. Studies are now showing the unnecessary and, frankly, disgusting politicization of the public health threat got people killed.
As much as everyone would like to move on, some of the wounds created by having the world turned upside down aren’t so easily healed. Also, it turns out the virus is still around.
Public health officials are concerned about a possible late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases. The public health emergency that went into effect across the country in March 2020 officially ended in May, although many states, including West Virginia, ended their emergency declarations in late 2022.
In mid-July, COVID-19 hospitalizations went up the first time since the federal emergency was lifted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 7,109 Americans were in the hospital because of COVID at that time, a more than 10% increase from the previous week. That upward trend is continuing. The CDC reported that 9,056 Americans were hospitalized with the virus last week, another 12.5% jump from the final week of July.
These numbers pale in comparison to the figures everyone was used to seeing at the height of the pandemic. However, as Politico reported, some public health officials believe these estimates are extremely low, or at least hard to take at face value, mainly because lifting the federal emergency also meant ending reporting requirements for state agencies.
Having said that, most experts are not concerned that continuing variants of the virus will pose anywhere near the health threat of that were presented by the original virus and its initial mutations. Health and government officials continue to monitor the situation but believe it is under control.
There’s still a sad epilogue unfolding from all of the nutjobbery and conspiracy theories around the virus that caused many to ignore mask mandates and avoid getting vaccinated.
Former Gazette-Mail reporter Jake Zuckerman wrote about a Cleveland doctor who had her medical license revoked this week after making repeated false, dangerous and utterly bizarre comments about the vaccine starting back in 2021. Included among Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s fringe claims were that the vaccine magnetizes people (she claimed people who got vaccinated could stick metal kitchen utensils to their heads); that it enabled people to “interface” with cellphone towers (a variation on the lunatic theory that the introduction of 5G cell technology caused COVID); and that large cities were liquefying dead bodies and pouring the remnants into public water supplies.
Tenpenny’s claims, some of which were delivered to Ohio legislative committees and at events in support of anti-vax legislation, sparked 350 complaints to the Ohio Medical Board. According to Zuckerman’s report for Cleveland.com, the board indefinitely suspended Tenpenny’s license this week, not because of what she said but because she refused to cooperate with investigators and didn’t attend hearings before the board. Still, her attorney had the gall to argue that Tenpenny was being harassed for exercising her right to free speech — which is not only the defense de jour but also a bit strange, seeing as how that’s not why the board took her license.
Of course, Tenpenny’s claims were the basis for the investigation, but she gave the board an easy out. She’s also not offered a shred of proof — or any defense — to back what she’s said.
These types of things are still going to pop up here and there for a long time. People made claims and decisions that influenced others during the pandemic, and some people got seriously ill or lost their lives because of it. The pandemic might have faded, but people will continue to be held responsible for their actions. Responsibility and consequences, like many things, might’ve been on hold from early 2020 through late 2022, but collections have resumed.