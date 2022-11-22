When former West Virginia secretary of state Natalie Tennant filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2014, she received severe criticism for office-hopping.
Tennant, a Democrat, was first elected secretary of state in 2008. In 2011, she ran a brief campaign for governor in a special election, triggered by Joe Manchin leaving the state’s top office for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Robert C. Byrd’s death.
When Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., decided he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2014, Tennant saw an opportunity to become the state’s first female U.S. Senator. Trouble was, that role was ordained for someone else, then-Rep. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is political royalty. Capito’s father, coal magnate Arch A. Moore Jr., served six terms in Congress and three as West Virginia’s governor. His political lineage remains untainted — or at least highly electable — despite a federal prison sentence after Moore pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, mail fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice.
It’s hard to say if Tennant’s decision to twice seek another office was a deciding factor in the race, but it was used against her in the campaign, and Capito was the one who ended up making history.
Capito’s nephew and Arch Moore’s grandson, Riley Moore, a Republican, used a different but related line of attack in taking on longtime treasurer John Perdue in 2020. Moore blasted Perdue, a Democrat, as a career politician who had been in office too long. It was a successful tactic.
The Treasurer’s Office is typically one of the least-politicized constitutional offices in the state, but Moore has changed that, employing the moves of a stock politician fresh off the American Legislation Exchange Council assembly line. Still, one can’t accuse Moore of sticking around the Treasurer’s Office for whatever might be deemed too long, at least not yet.
Moore announced this week that he will run for the U.S. House seat Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., will vacate in 2024 as Mooney makes a bid for U.S. Senate. Is it career politics if someone tries to move up the ladder that quickly, or just if someone stays in the same office for a long time? Is it office-hopping to make a bid for Congress midway through a first term as treasurer? It’s doubtful Capito or her nephew would call it that.
Mooney’s announcement to seek the Senate seat currently occupied by Manchin a week after Mooney (who is the center of two House ethics probes) won reelection to the House has set a lot of dominoes toppling. Of course, using a fresh term in Congress to campaign for Senate for two years kind of seems like office-hopping. If not that, it certainly shows that Mooney, who is great at raising campaign money he’s accused of using as a personal ATM, plans on making politics a career.
The case is buttressed when considering that Mooney came to West Virginia because his political prospects in Maryland, where he still spends most of his time, had fizzled out.
Speaking of political transplants, these recent announcements put a big question mark over the head of Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who came to West Virginia after washing out of politics in New Jersey. In his first bid for office here, Morrisey promised that he would serve only two terms, slapping variations of the “career politician” theme on incumbent opponent Darrell McGraw. Unfortunately for Morrisey, that two-term plan hinged on unseating Manchin in the 2018 Senate race, which didn’t pan out. So, Morrisey broke his promise, sought a third term and was reelected. Does that make him a career politician?
After Mooney’s announcement, Morrisey released a statement that he hopes to run for ... well ... something in 2024, mentioning the Governor’s Office, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives as possibilities. Those slots are filling up fast, and Morrisey, Mooney and Moore are all MAGA Republicans (for now, anyway). If Morrisey decides to get into a primary battle, he knows only one candidate will get the party’s backing and all the money that comes with it (just ask another career politician, Republican-turned-Democrat-turned-Republican Evan Jenkins, who tried to take on Morrisey in the 2018 Senate primary).
That leaves the Governor’s Office. Morrisey could make a bid there, but Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is, right now, the speculative, anointed GOP candidate.
Don’t forget Gov. Jim Justice is nearing the end of his second term and has mused on running for higher office. One would think Secretary of State Mac Warner and state Auditor JB McKuskey, both Republicans, also are assessing their options and where they might fit down the road.
As the path to 2024 unwinds, this game of musical chairs (or is it office-hopping?) will intensify. But that seems to be OK with everyone if the candidate is a Republican and/or comes from a dynastic family.