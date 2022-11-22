Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When former West Virginia secretary of state Natalie Tennant filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2014, she received severe criticism for office-hopping.

Tennant, a Democrat, was first elected secretary of state in 2008. In 2011, she ran a brief campaign for governor in a special election, triggered by Joe Manchin leaving the state’s top office for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Robert C. Byrd’s death.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you