Gazette-Mail editorial: Oh, behave college fans

Last year, West Virginia University’s football team got upended at Iowa State. Fans stormed the field. They sang “Country Roads” in mocking irony. Now-departed head coach Dana Holgorsen didn’t like it. Mountaineer fans didn’t like it.
On Saturday, WVU had its chance for revenge, with the Cyclones coming to Morgantown. ISU prevailed in a 38-14 rout.
Some WVU fans were still angry. Or drunk. Very possibly both.
A video that surfaced on Twitter showed WVU fans — young, so possibly students — lobbing furious obscenities at an unseen target and posturing to fight, although a fence in the stands kept them contained. The person who posted the video claimed the group was accosting elderly Iowa State fans who had braved the unfriendly confines of Mountaineer Field. On the video, you can see other WVU fans intervene and try to calm the hostile fans down. The social media postscript is that police officers at the stadium eventually handled the problem.
There’s no reason to doubt the social media account of what happened. We’re simply not going to draw finite conclusions from what can’t be seen on a short video clip. What can be seen is worrying enough. No matter who they were accosting, or why, the aggressive behavior and salty language is uncalled for. It’s good some other fans realized that and tried to diffuse the situation.
There have certainly been worse incidents at college football games — before, during and after — in Morgantown and college stadiums across the United States over the years. And, really, that’s the underlying problem.
Fans are passionate. Fans are unpredictable. Still, all fans should be able to go to a game without having to worry about whether someone will shout profanities around children or threaten to beat up an elderly couple. Most fans of any program would probably agree. But alcohol can always be a wild card in altering behavior.
It’s an interesting time for the general, socially agreed-upon rules for fan conduct. A lot of universities are now serving alcohol at stadiums. This year, the Bible-belted Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales at football games.
There are a few reasons schools are starting to dip their toes in these formerly forbidden waters. One of the big ones, simply, is money. Sure, the alcohol itself makes some revenue, but it serves another financial purpose. Attendance, even in the most powerful conferences, has been sagging. Football programs have to offer something to entice fans to value the ever-more-expensive, ever-less-convenient in-person experience over gathering in a basement or sports bar with behemoth televisions and video definition so pure it sears the eyeballs.
There are more noble reasons, though, for offering alcohol at college games. WVU was one of the schools able to make the effective argument that selling alcohol in the stadium to customers who have to prove they’re 21 is better than letting fans drink all day in a parking lot, go in for the first half, exit at halftime, drink some more, and then return for the rest of the game hammered to the point they are a danger to themselves and those around them.
WVU saw incidents related to binge-drinking reduce after opening up alcohol sales in the stadium in 2011, according to former athletic director Oliver Luck, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.
It remains to be seen if legal drinking at college sporting events is the solution to attendance problems or bad fan behavior at games.
Even so, it seems there will always be flare-ups here and there between fans, more often than not fueled to some degree by booze. Most of the time, fans give the nod to their better angels. Fortunately, on Saturday in Morgantown, those who didn’t were confronted by those who did.